All's Fair Season 1 episode 3 ending explained: What decision did Allura take?

Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor and Matthew Noszka in All's Fair Season 1 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Hulu)

Ryan Murphy has done it again. On November 4, 2025 he unleashed All’s Fair season 1 on Hulu and the internet hasn’t recovered since. Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant is the razor sharp owner of Los Angeles’ most lethal all-female divorce firm. Naomi Watts is her icy calm partner as Liberty Ronson.

Niecy Nash Betts runs point as investigator Emerald Greene. Glenn Close crashes in as Dina Standish, the godmother of courtroom carnage. Sarah Paulson is seen as Carrington Lane, the rival they ruined a decade ago and who now holds Allura’s cheating NFL husband Chase Munroe (Matthew Noszka).

In the premiere episode, we saw Chase didn’t just cheat. He got Allura’s receptionist Milan (Teyana Taylor) pregnant and is using their two frozen embryos as bargaining chips. Episode 3 ends with Allura taking a rash decision. She forged Chase's signature, shooting herself full of hormones and implanting both embryos without telling a soul. At 42, she’s gambling her health, her career, and her freedom on twins that might tie her forever to the man who destroyed her. This isn’t revenge. It’s Russian roulette in Manolos.

All’s Fair Season 1 episode 3 ending explained: Allura's decision and Milan's pregnancy

Episodes 1 and 2 set the board on fire fast. Episode 1 ends with Allura discovering Chase’s affair with Milan. Episode 2 has Allura smashing Milan’s Maserati with a baseball bat while Carrington demands half the firm. Milan drops the pregnancy bomb and says she’ll raise the kid solo. Allura quietly learns Chase is holding their two frozen embryos hostage.

Episode 3, “I Want Revenge,” opens with the women cackling over their insane anti-aging routines—Kim literally lists every procedure she’s ever done, and it’s basically a confession reel. Their client Lee-Ann (Jessica Simpson) wins $42 million from her rockstar husband Tommy after he forced her into 27 botched surgeries. Victory lasts exactly five minutes.

Lee-Ann tracks Tommy to a hotel, catches him with a 22-year-old, and hurls sulfuric acid in his face while screaming “Now YOU need the surgeon!” The partners immediately turn to Allura: this is what happens when you swallow rage for too long.

Meanwhile, Emerald digs up Chase’s latest fling—Maria Coulatis, a trans former sex worker. Allura drags Milan to an STD clinic booked until 2040; both test negative. Carrington corners Dina alone and ups the stakes: one million dollars a month plus fifty percent of the firm, or Chase keeps the embryos forever. She actually threatens to eat them with A1 sauce. Dina had no idea the embryos even existed—Allura never told anyone.

Chase secretly meets Maria. She refuses to help Allura bury him. Instead she wants one public date after the divorce, no cash, just visibility for trans women. They genuinely click. Back at Milan’s loft, Allura shows up with nursery furniture. They cry, trade war stories and Milan admits she still hasn’t told Chase about the baby. When Allura explains she needs Chase’s signature for the embryos, Milan snaps, “F*ck that sh*t".

Cut to Allura alone in her bathroom giving herself hormone shots for days. She practices Chase’s signature 47 times until it’s perfect. At the clinic, she hands over the forged consent form like it’s nothing. The doctor says, “Think of something beautiful.” Allura closes her eyes, flashes back to her wedding vows, whispers “I do” in her head while both embryos are implanted in her.

She’s 42 with no prenatal plan or legal consent. Possible twin and if it works then Chase will be father to three newborns at once. If it fails, she loses everything and faces fraud charges. Carrington’s leverage just vanished into Allura’s uterus.

Episode 4 drops November 11 and it’s titled “Everybody Dance Now.” Carrington will realize the embryos are gone and all hell breaks loose. Allura will try to hide the pregnancy. Milan still hasn’t decided if she’ll tell Chase. Dina’s husband is circling the drain. A tech billionaire gets sued for faking his own death. Someone is definitely jumping on a table.

Stream All’s Fair season 1 only on Hulu and Disney+. New episodes drop every Tuesday at 12 AM PT till December 23.

