All's Fair season 1 episodes 8-9: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Image: allsfaironhulu

All’s Fair Season 1 is coming to an end with its final two episodes releasing on December 9, 2025. Episodes 8 and 9 will be available to stream on Hulu on Tuesday, December 9. The good news is the show isn’t over yet. All’s Fair has officially been renewed for season 2. So fans can expect many more cases, drama, friendships, rivalries, and new alliances at the firm.

All’s Fair is a nine-episode drama series. It's all about a group of bold and talented women who open their own divorce law firm after feeling sidelined in a male-heavy workplace. They handle some of the most dramatic and complicated divorce cases, often involving rich, famous, or powerful clients. While they fight tough battles in the courtroom, they also face challenges in their personal lives: broken relationships, new romances, hidden secrets, shifting alliances, and unexpected betrayals.

All’s Fair features Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant, a confident and ambitious divorce lawyer leading the all-women firm. Naomi Watts is Liberty Ronson (who co-founds the practice with Allura), Niecy Nash-Betts is Emerald Greene (the firm’s tough and highly skilled investigator), Sarah Paulson stars as Carrington Lane (a fierce attorney known for her bold courtroom presence), while Teyana Taylor plays Milan. Glenn Close joins as Dina Standish, a seasoned mentor who guides the team through their toughest cases.

Release date of All’s Fair season 1 episodes 8-9

Episodes 8 and 9 of All’s Fair Season 1 will release together on December 9, 2025, on Hulu at 12 a.m. PT. The show initially dropped three episodes on its premiere day (November 4, 2025), and then moved to a weekly Tuesday release. Now, the final two episodes are arriving at once, officially wrapping up Season 1.

It’s still unclear how the season will end. It might tie up all the loose threads, or it could end on a cliffhanger to set up the story for season 2.

Episode 8- Oh, Jesus! (December 9, 2025)

Synopsis for episode 8 reads: The firm considers a new addition. Carr takes a partner of her own.

Episode 9- Interior Law Offices (December 9, 2025)

Synopsis for episode 9 reads: Carr makes a to-do list. Liberty discovers marriage can be messier than divorce.

So far, seven episodes have been released, and all of them are available to stream on Hulu. In some countries, you can add Hulu to a Disney+ subscription to watch the show. Viewers in India can watch it on JioHotstar. The first season will end with the two-part finale episode on December 9, 2025.

Users need an active subscription to watch All’s Fair season 1:

Hulu (With Ads): $6.99/month

Hulu Premium: $9.99/month

Disney+ & Hulu Bundle: $7.99/month

Disney+ & Hulu Bundle Premium: $10.99/month

A brief recap of All’s Fair season 1 episode 7 and what to expect in the final episodes

In episode 7 of All’s Fair season 1, Dina continues to struggle with letting go of her husband Doug, who has been terminally ill throughout the season. She keeps his body in her bedroom, waiting for the moment she feels ready to say goodbye.

Meanwhile, Carr and Liberty fight for Dina’s attention, and Allura finally makes peace with Chase. The divorce case wrapped up in the previous episode after Emerald helped Allura win, saving the firm that Carr was trying to take over. Carr now sorts things out with Allura and lets go of the anger she had been holding against them.

By the end, Dina is finally ready to say goodbye to Doug, the love of her life. Allura also tries to convince Milan to discuss legal matters about the baby with Chase, but things go wrong when Chase starts apologizing. Milan, triggered by their past, lashes out and attacks him. The episode ends with Allura and Chase sharing a romantic moment, leaving viewers curious about the fate of their relationship.

According to the synopsis of the upcoming episodes, Carr will officially join the all-female law firm she has always wanted to be a part of. Liberty, on the other hand, begins to rethink her plans for marriage. Watching Dina’s heartbreak makes her fear that getting too attached to someone only leads to pain. The synopsis even suggests that she may step back from the idea altogether, teasing that “marriage can be messier than divorce.”