Complete cast breakdown of All's Fair Season 1: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Ryan Murphy's All's Fair is set to premiere on November 4, 2025. Kim Kardashian leads a powerhouse cast that also features Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close, among others.

With a hope of building a top-tier legal team while battling against their own personal lives in the case, they stand strong enough to handle high-stakes divorce cases, celebrity scandals, and obviously, complex relationship battles. Allura Grant (Kim Kardashian) is going through a divorce, and her personal legal battle gets messier when her husband hires Sarah Paulson (Carrington Lane) to represent him.

In the cutthroat world of love and law, a group of powerful female divorce attorneys is set to begin their own independent practice, leaving behind the firm dominated by males. As per Hulu, the official synopsis of All’s Fair reads,

“A team of female divorce attorneys [who] leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game — they change it."

The show will have 10 episodes for its first season and will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu. The first three episodes will be released on their premiere day (November 4, 2025), and then will follow a weekly release schedule dropping new episodes every Tuesday.

Complete cast breakdown of All’s Fair season 1

Kim Kardashian plays Allura Grant

Battling her personal and professional chaos, Kim leads the Director of the female-led divorce firm in Los Angeles. She is fierce and vulnerable, and watching Kim in a legal battle this season is refreshing yet exciting. Ambitious, compassionate and unstoppable, that’s her All’s Fair persona.

The actress, model and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian starred in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its continuation show The Kardashians. She even worked on Ryan Murphy’s project American Horror Story: Delicate as Siobhan Corbyn, a high-powered publicist. She has also made several guest appearances on shows like How I Met Your Mother, 2 Broke Girls, Drop Dead Diva, and Beyond the Break.

Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson

According to Buzzfeed, Naomi’s character in All’s Fair is described as "relentless with a sharp sense of humor." She teams up with Allura and Dina to become a partner at the firm. Being a founding partners of the new all-female law firm, her character is experienced and driven to prove that women can lead and win in a male-dominated industry.

The actress has been nominated for her roles as Cristina Peck in 21 Grams and Maria in The Impossible. Her previous works include Netflix’s Gypsy, Ryan Murphy’s The Watcher, The Loudest Voice, Birdman, and more.

Glenn Close plays Dina Standish

Partner at the firm alongside Allura and Liberty, Glenn plays Dina Standish in All’s Fair season 1. She is quite experienced and thereby acts as a mentor to her team. Glenn is described as a ‘’queen of the legal world.’’

The actress was seen in Fatal Attraction, where she plays Alex Forrest, and her character even received an Oscar nomination. Having won three Emmys, three Tony Awards, and three Golden Globes, she has also been an eight-time Oscar nominee (via Diva Magazine). Damages, Serving in Silence, and The Shield are some of the other previous works of Glenn Close.

Teyana Taylor plays Milan

She is "[an] aspiring lawyer under Allura’s wing," and Teyana Taylor is a bold and outspoken attorney in All’s Fair season 1 who often acts as the emotional glue that holds everyone together.

The actress and singer-songwriter, Teyana, starred in A Thousand and One as Inez de la Paz, a “struggling mother raising her son in New York.” With that, Coming 2 America, Honey: Rise Up and Dance, and Madea’s Big Happy Family are some of Teyana’s best works.

Sarah Paulson plays Carrington Lane

Standing against Kim, Sarah plays Carrington Lane, who is "brilliant yet abrasive, with ambition that often eclipses relationships." A powerful lawyer is out for revenge against Kim as she is a rival attorney, representing Kim’s husband.

Appeared in multiple seasons of American Horror Story, where she played different iconic characters, including Lana Winters, Cordelia Foxx, and Sally McKenna. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Ratched, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and Ocean’s 8 are a few of the projects in which Sarah was previously seen.

Niecy Nash plays Emerald Green

Described as "former L.A. cop turned investigator, devoted to family," Neicy is the heart of the group, confident, witty, and loyal.

For Murphy, the bond these women share is quite similar to what we see in Sex and the City, he said (via TVfanatic),

“It has what Sex and the City has, which is girlfriends. It has like a bond of women trying to get through an experience together.”

She was the neighbour who repeatedly complained about Dahmer in Monster: The Jaffery Dahmer Story, for which she even won an Emmy Award. Claws, When They See Us, Origin rounds her some of the best works, and she even appeared as a guest star in Netflix’s teen-hit show Never Have I Ever.

All’s Fair season 1 is set to premiere on November 4, 2025, on Hulu at 12 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT. For international viewers, it is available to stream on Disney+.