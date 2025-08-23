"Best day of my life" – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's Pauly tries sugarcane and Jamaican beef patties with the group

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 02: Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio attends MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

In Season 8, episode 13 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which aired on August 21, 2025, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio and the rest of the cast explored local food traditions in Jamaica. During the outing, Pauly sampled sugarcane and Jamaican beef patties, experiences that led him to remark,

“This is the best day of my life.”

The group, joined by her girlfriend, Nikki Hall, and others, engaged in trying the dishes together while learning more about their preparation and cultural background.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast tries sugarcane and Jamaican beef patties

Sugarcane demonstration and first impressions

The introduction of sugarcane came after Nikki suggested contacting Leo to bring some for the group. Mike asked what it was, and Nikki clarified that it is used to make “brown sugar.” The group responded with enthusiasm and anticipated both the sugarcane and beef patties.

When the waiter brought the sugarcane, Nikki demonstrated the way it should be cut. She showed the group the proper handling of the knife while explaining the technique. Lauren reacted with surprise at her skill, commenting that she would avoid crossing her because of it. Pauly added further emphasis by saying Nikki was “nasty with a knife.”

In his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional, Pauly admitted some concern about the technique, stating,

“Every single time you touch a knife, I get, like, cringe. Because she doesn’t cut away from you. She cuts, it’s like a Jamaican thing. They cut towards each other.”

Nikki then demonstrated how to eat it, explaining that the proper way was to "bite into it" in a particular manner rather than chewing randomly.

Group reactions to sugarcane

The cast tried the sugarcane together, with Nikki encouraging everyone by saying "cheers" to the group. Pauly repeated the word "cheers." Jenni noted that it was "really juicy" and shared that she used to eat it in her backyard. In her confessional, Jenni reflected,

“I can’t imagine just growing up here on an island and living that island life. It’s a beautiful way to live.”

During that moment, Nikki asked if Jenni’s reaction was an "orgasm," and Jenni confirmed with a brief response. Zach quickly disagreed, saying it was definitely not.

Jamaican beef patties were shared among the cast

Attention soon shifted to the beef patties, another dish Nikki suggested for the group to try. Pauly showed excitement by asking for multiple servings, while Mike also voiced interest in tasting a "beef pate."

When the patties were brought to the table, Pauly pointed them out to Nikki and encouraged others to join. Sammi expressed that she wanted to try one as well, while Mike commented on their temperature, noting they were hot and fresh.

During the meal, Nikki observed how Zach was eating his patty and explained that he was not doing it the traditional way. She advised him to go for a different section of the patty to enjoy it properly. Zach admitted he had been eating it in the style of a "pizza." Nikki explained further,

“Yeah. Pretty much everyone has a recipe. You can make it at home. See how gooey and melty that is?”

In his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional, Pauly stated that the beef patties were “amazing” and tasty. Sammi joined the moment by expressing that they were "good."

