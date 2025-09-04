Sammi & Ronnie return to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation house for 15th anniversary reunion

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Image via Getty)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired a special episode on Thursday, September 4, 2025, with the cast returning to the original Shore House to celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary.

The episode brought Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro back to the house together for the first time since the early seasons.

The reunion also featured the return of the well-known “note,” which Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote years ago to warn Sammi about Ronnie’s behavior.

Sammi displayed the note in a frame, saying it had become part of her life and the show’s history.

The cast reacted with surprise and laughter at seeing the note again, while Ronnie showed a bit of embarrassment.

The episode also showed the group sharing dinner, giving toasts, and talking about how much has changed since their first summers together.

It included Sammi reflecting on her own growth and challenges outside of the show.

“The Note” returns to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation house

During the anniversary episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi brought back the framed copy of the note, a document that had once fueled major conflict. She explained in a confessional,

“It’s embarrassing, but it’s forever part of my life. Because of social media and the internet, I gotta see it 24/7.”

Her costars joked about selling it on eBay, while Jenni reflected on how unusual it was to have both Sam and Ron in the house again.

Ron acknowledged the weight of the moment, saying,

“Back in the day, with all the issues between me and Sam, all we did was really fight and cause turmoil for everyone in the house. It’s a relief, I feel like maybe this is the way it should have always been.”

Vinny Guadagnino added in his own confessional,

“This is a monumental moment right now. The note is sitting in a frame and Ron and Sam are in the same room and we’re all able to laugh about it.”

The reunion around the artifact allowed the group to reflect on the impact of their history while sharing the humor of the moment in a more neutral space.

Reflections and 15th Anniversary dinner in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Later, the cast gathered for a family dinner inside the Shore House. Each member offered a toast before the meal.

Sammi told the group, “I love you all,” which Vinny quickly analyzed in a confessional: “Sammi’s actually saying, ‘I love all of you,’ and Ronnie’s here, that means she’s saying she loves Ronnie, indirectly, do the math.”

As the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast prepared separately for a party later in the evening, the women spoke about growth within the group. They said Sammi’s past struggles made her “a stronger person.”

Sammi agreed, adding,

“There’s so many differences from Sammi 2009 to the Sammi I am today.”

She also referenced personal challenges, noting her ongoing journey with pregnancy efforts.

Meanwhile, the men had their own discussion, with Pauly D asking Ron if being back in the house with Sam was “awkward.” Ron replied,

“No. We’re actually like acknowledging each other. It was growth, that’s good.”

This episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation closed with the group acknowledging how much they had changed since their original seasons while still recognizing the shared history that brought them back together for the anniversary.



Stay tuned for more updates.