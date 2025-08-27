Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Where are the cast members now?

MTV's "Jersey Shore" Cast (Image via Getty)

Jersey Shore premiered in 2009 and soon became one of the most popular reality television shows. It was after six seasons that the original cast left Seaside Heights to focus on different projects. The success of the original show made way for a spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, as the original cast reunited a decade later.

While some faces were missing, they later made an appearance on the spinoff. Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 8 premiered earlier this year as the original cast members reunited to celebrate 15 glorious years since the release of the original show.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Cast members

Paul 'DJ Pauly D' DelVecchio

Paul was 29 years old when he joined the original show, making him the oldest cast member. He managed to garner considerable attention, given how he dated several women on the show but never really settled down with one. The Jersey Shore star welcomed his daughter with Amanda Markert in 2013. He is currently in a relationship with Nikki Hall, as they met on the sets of MTV’s Double Shot at Love. Paul has been starring in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation since 2018.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi

Nicole was 22 years old when she joined the show and was soon introduced as a party girl joining the show for a fun time. Nicole met Jionni LaValle in season 3 and soon started dating him, and later got married in 2014. The two welcomed two children, son Lorenzo and daughter Giovanna, together. In 2019, the television star revealed that she was going to be on a break to spend more time with her kids. Nicole later returned as a full-time cast member for the fifth season of the show in 2022 after skipping Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

Mike joined the show at the age of 27 and introduced himself as “ the situation”. He garnered attention as he was often seen getting into arguments with his fellow cast members. Mike later opened up about his addiction to prescription drugs at the end of the series. He later entered rehab in 2012. Although he later relapsed in 2015, and has been sober ever since. He got married to Lauren in 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2021.

Deena Nicole Cortese

Although Deena auditioned for the show, but did not make it through. However, she was later welcomed on the third season as she introduced herself as “a blast in a glass”. She later got married to Chris Buckner in 2017.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Magro joined the show at the age of 24 and was often seen getting into arguments with Mike and Giancola. He welcomed a baby girl with them girlfriend, Jen Harley. However, the relationship was pretty tumultuous as they accused each other of physical abuse. Ronnie later admitted himself to a treatment facility in 2019 for alcohol issues and depression. Ronnie later joined the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 as a supporting cast member.

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley

Jenni joined the show when she was 23 years old and was already in a relationship. However, the relationship soon fizzled out. She later met Roger Mathews. They later welcomed a daughter in 2014 and tied the knot in 2015. However, the marriage came to an end as the pair filed for divorce in 2018.

Sammi Giancola

Sammi joined the show when she was 22. She had a few tumultuous relationships during her stay on the show. She got engaged to Justin May in 2024 and welcomed a baby boy this year. Sammi later joined Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6.

Vinny Guadagnino

Vinny joined the cast at the age of 22 and soon became good friends with DelVecchio. The two even went on to host a dating show called show, A Double Shot of Love back in 2019. Vinny sparked romance rumors with Gabby Windey as these speculations started when they both competed on Dancing With the Stars season 31. However, these rumours soon fizzled off as Windey later confirmed that she has a girlfriend named Robby.

