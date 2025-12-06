FBI season 8 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

FBI season 8 © CBS

FBI season 8 episode 8 will air on December 8, 2025. The upcoming episode of the high-stakes crime procedural is titled "Ratlined." This episode is part of the long-running series following the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The plot of the show is based on a very dramatic shooting. During a very public talk with the Prime Minister, a journalist is shot. The FBI team starts a probe right away.

At first, they think there was a clear attempt to kill the major figure. The team quickly finds new evidence that the plot is much bigger than they originally thought.

CBS will show this highly awaited episode on Monday, December 8, 2025. The show will be at 9:00 pm Eastern Time. This marks the start of the show's new spot in the network's weekly schedule.

FBI season 8 episode 8: Release date and where to watch

The release date for FBI season 8 episode 8 is Monday, December 8, 2025. It will be broadcast live on the CBS network at 9:00 pm ET. The episode is an important continuation of the season's storyline.

FBI season 8 episode 8 is usually watched on CBS with cable or satellite. CBS shows are streamed on Paramount+. Paramount+ generally shows new episodes the day after they air.

With ads, Paramount+ subscriptions start at $5.99 per month. Ad-free plans cost $11.99 per month and often include a trial. YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo also stream CBS locally.

As they include many live channels, these options cost $70–$90 or more per month.

What to expect from FBI Season 8 Episode 8

FBI season 8 episode 8 features a journalist shooting. A high-ranking politician is interviewed. Case handled by New York field office. The shooting may have been an assassination attempt.

The investigation quickly turns shocking. The agents are surprised by the conspiracy's depth. This suggests a complex web of deceit and hidden motives.

FBI season 8 episode 8 requires the team to solve the attack's true motives in a hurry. They must decide if the Prime Minister or the journalist was the target. Plot reveals original assassin is also targeted.

This supports a larger, more organized plot in which the agents must use their combined skills to prevent further violence.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Isobel Castille will coordinate. Maggie Bell and OA Zidan will be on site. Forensic evidence and intense interrogation will be used. Watch for suspense and action.

The episode will also discuss OA's personal life. To his partner Gemma, OA struggles to explain his dangerous job. The intense FBI season 8 episode 8 mission will highlight this personal tension. The New York team is at risk.

Recap of FBI season 8 Episode 7: Fadeaway

Fadeaway, the previous episode, was about a Brooklyn apartment explosion that killed people. The FBI team quickly figured out that the explosion was caused by arson. Maggie Bell and OA Zidan found proof of a time-delay detonator that used heating coils. This brought them to arsonist Harry Jenkins.

Jenkins admitted to starting the fire, but he said someone told him to do it. Because of this, the team found a convicted criminal named Russell "Two-Slice" Jackson in jail. Jackson had a lot in common with Kaos, an inmate, because they were both in rival gangs.

Jackson was found dead before the team could ask him questions. The agents figured out that Jackson's killer was Cole Watkins, a lower-level gang member, and that he had planned the murder using Jackson's phone.

At the prison, Agent Stuart Scola and Agent Eva Ramos asked Watkins some questions. A riot started, which put the agents in a lot of danger. Kaos showed up to punish Watkins because the explosion happened in his area.

Watkins admitted to starting the fire to protect his son. Jubal and Isobel figured out the motive when they learned that a resident's son was the father of Watkins. Maggie and OA fought off prisoners and made it to their partners. Scola and Ramos were able to beat Kaos.

They didn't move until help got there. Scola and Ramos's dependence on each other was a main point of the episode.

FBI season 8 episode 8 will be available to stream on CBS.