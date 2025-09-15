High Potential season 2 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

The crime drama series High Potential season 2 is set to return with more thrilling cases and the sharp-witted brilliance of Morgan Gillory, played by Kaitlin Olson. The ABC crime drama, created by Drew Goddard and adapted from the French-Belgian series HPI, will premiere its first episode on September 16, 2025, in the United States. With a gripping mix of crime-solving, humor, and emotional depth, the upcoming installment promises to deliver an exciting ride — and fans won’t want to miss it when each new episode drops.

The article further breaks down the High Potential season 2 release schedule for interested readers.

Release schedule for High Potential season 2

The crime drama series High Potential season 2 will premiere its first episode, titled Pawns, on ABC on September 16, 2025, in the United States at 9 pm CT/ 10 pm ET. As confirmed by TVLine, the episode count has also been increased for this season to 18, a considerable jump from the previous season’s count of 13 episodes. The premiere episode is directed by James Roday Rodriguez and written by Marc Halsey and Todd Harthan. Viewers can expect a new episode to drop every week on Tuesdays and can also stream them later on Hulu.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the release schedule for High Potential season 2:

Episode No. Episode Title Release Date 1 Pawns September 16, 2025 2 Checkmate September 23, 2025 3 Eleven Minutes September 30, 2025 4 TBA October 7, 2025 5 TBA October 14, 2025 6 TBA October 21, 2025 7 TBA October 28, 2025 8 TBA November 4, 2025 9 TBA November 11, 2025 10 TBA November 18, 2025 11 TBA Novemeber 25, 2025 12 TBA December 2, 2025 13 TBA Decemeber 9, 2025 14 TBA December 16, 2025 15 TBA December 23, 2025 16 TBA December 30, 2025 17 TBA January 6, 2025 18 TBA January 13, 2025

What is High Potential season 2 all about?

ABC released the official trailer for High Potential season 2 on September 4, 2025, and it sets the stage for a higher-stakes chapter in Morgan Gillory’s story. Picking up after the events of season 1, the trailer shows Morgan back at work with the LAPD, but her focus quickly shifts to a familiar and dangerous adversary — the Game Maker (David Giuntoli). His presence looms large as he taunts Morgan, threatening not only her life but also her children’s safety.

Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) tries to reassure her that justice will be served, but the Game Maker’s chilling voiceover makes clear that this season is more personal than ever:

“I think you like this game as much as I do.”

The tension escalates when Morgan admits she will do whatever it takes to protect her family, setting up an emotional and suspenseful conflict. Beyond the central villain, the trailer also teases major revelations and unexpected twists. A shocking family secret comes to light — hinting at the long-missing father of Morgan’s daughter Ava — and audiences are introduced to a new face at the precinct, Captain Jesse Wagner, played by series newcomer Steve Howey.

With its mix of clever storytelling and unforgettable characters, High Potential season 2 is shaping up to be a must-watch, and now fans can mark their calendars with the complete release schedule to catch every episode as it airs.