Who does Steve Howey play in High Potential season 2? Explained

Steve Howey play in High Potential season 2

Season 2's High Potential can't get any better, as ABC's beloved drama has confirmed the addition of Steve Howey. He will portray Jesse Wagner, the precinct's new captain, who is characterized as "a savvy political animal who knows how to wear an expensive suit and oozes effortless charm."

High Potential Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Episodes will be broadcast on ABC and will stream on HULU the next day.

And for Indian viewers, Season 2 will be available on JioHotstar. The first season of the show was a hit, and soon it became the most-watched series on ABC.

High Potential season 2 - Plot

High Potential, which is based on the French television series HPI, centres on Morgan, a single mother with a chaotic life and a knack for investigating murders. Morgan is hired as an LAPD consultant after cops recognize her skill. Morgan easily solves a variety of crimes, including high-profile cases and family killings, thanks to her exceptional observational abilities.

In Season 2, Morgan continues to look for her daughter, Ava. Adam and Morgan's relationship will keep getting more difficult and complex. Wagner, the newly appointed captain, will be seen. It is suspected by fans that he will bring Morgan problems and increase her difficulties.

Therefore, High Potential is a great choice for those who enjoy light crime series with honesty, heart, and humor.

High Potential Season 2 - Steve Howey as Jesse Wagner

According to Deadline's character description, Wagner isn't your ordinary precinct captain - he's slick, strategic, and always dressed to attend a donor gala. Captain Wagner is a determined disruptor with an eye for unconventional talent, making his entrance a direct challenge to our fave LAPD consultant, Morgan. The question is not whether he will stir things up; rather, how far he will go to maintain control of the game.

The balance that exists within the LAPD team is upset by Wagner's presence. Since he deftly modifies his strategy to suit each interaction, each character uniquely responds to his leadership style. Because of his capacity to change identities, he is a chameleon-like character who is difficult to categorize as either a friend or an enemy.

The way Steve Howey plays Captain Jesse Wagner is expected to give High Potential Season 2 a new twist. Wagner is not only a leader but also a disruptor whose presence raises the stakes for everyone around him. He is fashionable, mysterious, and politically astute. With Howey at the heart of this change, Season 2 is sure to be full of shocks, humor, and drama.

Season 2 premiere of High Potential airs on ABC on Tuesday, September 16 at 10/9c.

