8 best watches to gift him this Christmas 2025

As shoppers gear up for Christmas 2025 celebrations, watches appear as a popular gift option for the 'hims' in your life. Other than their functionality, watches can add an edge to the personality. Akin to other accessories, there is no one-size-fits-all watch that works for everyone.

While accessorizing is a subjective choice, some watches can elevate the man in your life's overall appearance, especially for styling during the holiday season. We are looking at eight watches that can be on your Christmas wishlist for the favorite men in your life!

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion, and these products are not affiliated.

Watches are a popular gifting option for men during the festival season. However, due to rapidly changing trends, it can sometimes pose a challenge to select a functional yet stylish watch. We have rounded up eight watches that hit the mark.

1. Lacoste Boston

The watch is currently 50% off on the Lacoste website, priced at $86.99. It is available in three variants, which feature an aluminum dial, three hands, and a metal crocodile that sits just above the center. The watch has a versatile appearance, with some customers showing preference for the black and gold variant.

2. Hamilton Khaki Field Murph 38 mm

The Hamilton Khaki Field Murph 38 mm is on the luxury end, with no current discounts running on the website. With an "ultra-readable" dial, 'The Murph', popularly recognized as the Interstellar watch, has a sleek and sophisticated finish. According to the website, the watch is ideal for those who prefer "small watches."

3. Timex Expedition Scout 40mm

The Timex Expedition Scout watch is 22% off, being priced at $33.92. The analog watch has a 40 mm dial and 11 mm case diameter, with its style suitable for everyday and professional looks. Users appreciate the pricing of the watch and readability; however, some have noted that it is not very durable.

4. MVMT Odyssey II

Sometimes less is more and the MVMT Odyssey has a relatively fresh design. The watch is priced at $150.40 and offers versatility as the strap changes. It can go from a fully professional appearance to a more toned-down evening dinner outfit with a change in the strap. In conversation with CNN, an editor noted that it has a "luxury" appeal without the luxury tag.

5. Casio G-Shock Solar Atomic

The watch has reportedly been on discount since the Black Friday sale on Amazon, at 40%. It is priced at $93 and offers multiple characteristic G-Shock features. According to the product description, the watch offers 100 meters of water resistance and has a battery indicator with a power-saving function. Additionally, it has an electro-luminiscent backlight that increases readability at both day and night.

6. Orient 'Bambino Version 2'

Looking to strike a balance between professionalism and elegance? Orient 'Bambino Version 2' may fit the bill. The watch is currently priced on Amazon at $255. Customers on Amazon described it as a "bargain" automatic watch and noted that it has a solid build. Product features include a 40 mm case, stainless steel bezel, and Japanese automatic movement.

7. Timex Men's Expedition Ridge Chronograph

This particular model from Timex is available on Amazon at a discounted price of $90.63. It has a 42 mm dial and offers up to 100 meters of water resistance. The silver steel case gives a sophisticated finish, while the blue strap makes it more everyday friendly.

8. Invicta Pro Diver (5053)

The watch is listed at $94.99 on Amazon. While the watch has reportedly received mixed reception due to its style and design, customers describe it as ideal as a 'workday' watch. Additionally, the watch is likely to work for someone who doesn't want to invest heavily in a luxury purchase and yet is looking for a classic model.

Apart from design and price, customers can look for functionality when they decide to purchase a watch, like where their male significant other spend their time (at home, at the workplace, or at an outdoor site.)