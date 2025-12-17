Will Arnett is all set to put stand-up comedy to therapeutic measure in Bradley Cooper's Is This Thing On?

AMAGANSETT, NEW YORK - AUGUST 17: Will Arnett speaks onstage during SiriusXM Presents SmartLess Live with special guest Howard Stern at The Stephen Talkhouse on August 17, 2024 in Amagansett, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

At a point when many actors settle into familiar rhythms, Will Arnett takes a quieter and more reflective turn with Is This Thing On?, a 2025 comedy-drama directed by Bradley Cooper. Set in New York City, the story follows a man adjusting to life after the end of a long marriage and discovering an unexpected outlet through stand-up comedy.

Rather than framing comedy as a career pivot or late-life breakthrough, the film treats it as something more personal. For Will Arnett’s character, the stage becomes a space to process regret, confusion, and emotional distance. Cooper’s direction keeps the focus on character rather than spectacle, allowing the performances to do most of the work. Is This Thing On? premiered as the closing night selection at the 2025 New York Film Festival and will be released theatrically on December 19 by Searchlight Pictures.

Why Will Arnett’s stand-up journey matters in the film

Will Arnett plays Alex Novak, a middle-aged father whose marriage ends not with anger, but with acceptance. Alex and his wife Tess agree to separate, leaving both to figure out what life looks like outside the structure they built together. For Alex, that adjustment proves harder than expected. He drifts through New York, unsure of his role beyond being a parent on scheduled days.

That uncertainty leads him to a comedy club almost by accident. After signing up for an open-mic night, Alex begins talking about his divorce on stage. What starts as a way to avoid a cover charge turns into something more meaningful. His jokes are hesitant at first, but they come from a place of honesty. The laughs surprise him, and the release feels real.

The film makes it clear that stand-up is not a solution. It is a process. Alex uses the stage to say things he cannot yet express at home or to his children. Will Arnett plays these moments without exaggeration. His delivery stays restrained, letting discomfort and silence carry weight. When his sons discover they have become part of his material, the consequences are personal and immediate.

Through comedy, Alex begins to understand himself better. He does not suddenly fix his life, but he starts asking better questions. That slow change gives the performance its strength. Will Arnett brings warmth and quiet pain to the role, showing how humor can exist alongside unresolved emotions.

Everything we know about Is This Thing On?

Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On? is his third film as director, following A Star Is Born and Maestro. Unlike those projects, this one stays firmly grounded. Cooper also appears on screen as Alex’s long-time friend, Balls, adding lightness without pulling focus from the central story.

The film centers on Will Arnett's Alex and his wife, Tess, as they learn how to co-parent while redefining their relationship. Laura Dern plays Tess with emotional clarity, portraying a woman who is also reassessing the compromises she made over the years. Their dynamic remains respectful, even when it becomes strained. The synopsis for the film, as per Searchlight Pictures, reads:

“As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Will Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Laura Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family—forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form.”

Additional cast members for the comedy-drama film include Andra Day as Christine, Amy Sedaris as Kemp, Sean Hayes as Stephen, Christine Ebersole as Marilyn, and Ciarán Hinds as Jan. Each represents a different version of partnership, contentment, or doubt. These relationships act as quiet mirrors for Alex and Tess rather than direct commentary.

New York City is essential to the film’s tone. Comedy clubs, apartments, and subway platforms provide familiar spaces that feel lived in. The stand-up scenes feature real performers and unpolished energy, reinforcing the idea that growth is rarely clean or linear.

Cooper’s direction favors close framing and natural pacing. Emotional beats are allowed to land without being underlined. The film never rushes toward resolution. Instead, it stays focused on small shifts in behavior and understanding.

Is This Thing On? will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025, in the United States.