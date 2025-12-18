Is Zero A.D. movie delayed? Details analyzed as the release date shifts

Image via Angel

A prophetic war begins during the rule of King Herod, who feels threatened by a prophecy that says a child [Jesus] will be born and become the “King of the Jews.” Directed by Alejandro Monteverde, Zero A.D. was earlier set to release on December 19, 2025, but the film has now been postponed to an unspecified date in 2026.

The reason for the delay has not been officially shared yet. However, it is believed that the decision was made by the distributor, Angel Film Studios, to avoid a clash with their other biblical musical drama film, David. On November 6, 2025, the studio announced that Zero A.D. had been postponed to 2026. As a result, David will now be released on December 19, 2025, instead.

What is the plot of Zero A.D?

The film was initially planned under the title Bethlehem, but the makers later changed it to Zero A.D. The story is set around 0 A.D., which is traditionally seen as the beginning of the Christian calendar. It focuses on the birth of Jesus and follows the brutal event from the Massacre of the Innocents, as described in the Gospel of Matthew in the Bible.

Alejandro Monteverde is set to bring a story of real events from the Bible (verses 2:16-18) to the screen, which is expected to be released in 2026. At that time, Bethlehem was ruled by King Herod. When he learns about a prophecy saying that a newborn child will one day take his throne, he becomes afraid of losing his power. To protect his rule, King Herod announces that all baby boys under the age of two should be killed. Mary is chosen by God to give birth to Jesus, and in the middle of this chaos, Mary and Joseph try their best to protect their baby and keep him safe. King Herod’s order to kill all the newborn boys in Bethlehem is known as the Massacre of the Innocents, a tragic event mentioned in the Bible.

The official synopsis of Zero A.D. reads,

“Before kings and empires feared him, a tyrant sought to erase him. A newborn child ignites a prophetic war. A ruthless prince seeks to crush the prophecy that threatens his father’s rule. And an unlikely mother is forced into the center of a battle between power and destiny. This is the untold origin of a revolution—where faith is tested, courage is forged, and the forces of darkness fight to extinguish the light.”

Meet the cast of Zero A.D.

Deva Cassel as Virgin Mary: a brave young woman chosen by God, fighting to protect her newborn child, Jesus.

Jim Caviezel as King Herod the Great: The paranoid and ruthless ruler of Bethlehem who orders the killing of infant boys to protect his throne.

Sam Worthington as Antipater: King Herod’s ambitious son, caught in the dangerous politics of power and succession.

Ben Mendelsohn as Nahash of Ammon, Gael García Bernal as Joachim and Jamie Ward as Saint Joseph round up the ensemble.