Taylor Swift reveals new details about her fairytale proposal

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift shared the details behind her proposal ceremony in a new interview. On October 3, Swift appeared as a guest on The Graham Norton Show, where she talked about her newly released album The Life of a Showgirl and her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs Tight end, Travis Kelce.

The singer explained that the engagement was done in Kelce’s house the day she visited to film her highly anticipated episode on the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis and his brother Jason.



On August 26, the Bad Blood hitmaker and her boyfriend announced that they were engaged and shared a series of photos on Instagram, including one of the NFL player down on one knee with Swift cradling his face.

In another photo, the newly engaged couple embraces, surrounded by flowers and greenery.

They captioned the post:

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married

Swift told Graham Norton that she filmed the podcast for some hours, unaware that her fiancé and his brother had decorated his back garden for a proposal:

"We filmed the podcast for about three or four hours ... and meanwhile, behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this."

Ashley Greer, a floral expert, estimated that the decor cost a cool $38,000 upwards. She added that the star athlete likely used 800 pounds of greenery, over a thousand roses and at least a thousand other flowers to transform his back garden.

She noted that Willow and Ivy were also used. She added that a 20-foot arboretum was dressed in vines, roses, Lilies and candles interwoven.

“I actually never thought about what I would ever do,” Taylor Swift reveals in a new interview

The 35-year-old Pennsylvania native revealed in an interview with Emma Bunton on the UK’s Heart Radio on October 3, 2025, that even though she had been writing love songs since she was a teenager, she never gave her wedding any thought:

“You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person."

Swift stated that she hadn’t yet made any plans for her bachelorette party before adding that she was excited for her “married life era.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce met after the athlete tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number at one of her concerts.

They confirmed their romance when they stepped out for a Saturday Night Live afterparty together in October 2023. They got engaged two years later in August 2025.