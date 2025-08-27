Did Lil Wayne just pause his concert to congratulate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MAY 03: Lil Wayne performs onstage at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on May 03, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

At his recent concert in Kansas City on Tuesday (August 26), rap star Lil Wayne paused on the music to give a shout-out to Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce on their engagement, which the couple officially revealed on the same day. The engagement news of Swift and Kelce had already taken over the headlines, causing a big stir on social media.

Now, with Lil Wayne's on-stage shout-out, it adds another cultural moment to the celebration, showing how fast the news moved from beyond sports and entertainment into live music. The move showed how much people are drawn to their bond. Their commitment to each other is still making waves in pop culture, less than a day after it was shared with the world.

Lil Wayne pauses Kansas City show to cheer for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

A viral video making the rounds online shows the moment Lil Wayne stopped mid-performance of his Kansas City gig to congratulate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement.

He stopped singing for a bit, then told everyone:

"Travis and my girl, you already know Taylor. Traylor! That’s what we call them. Congratulations."

Lil Wayne even gave the newly engaged couple a 'shipname' - Traylor. Right away, the crowd went wild, shouting and clapping for the couple with him. This fun shout-out turned into one of the best parts of the night, further fueling the buzz about Swift and Kelce's big headline.

What do the netizens say?

Online reactions poured in soon after the clip surfaced, with fans flooding social platforms to share their excitement. Many liked that Lil Wayne was part of the fun. Some said this showed how huge the news about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement is now. On X, Instagram, and TikTok, people called the shout-out "iconic" and "unreal," proving the news is still a big topic online.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"awww that's so cute," a user commented.

"thats what we call one love!," another user commented.

"That's what friends do!," a netizen commented.

"What kinda ship name is traylor," a user wrote.

