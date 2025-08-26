Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announce engagement: Ring details and more explored

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have officially taken their relationship to the next level, announcing their engagement on social media on Tuesday. The news immediately sent Swift's devoted fanbase, the "Swifties," into a wild wave of joy as they looked closely at every bit, mostly the shiny engagement ring.

The couple posted some parts of their secret garden proposal with some photos on Instagram, including a close look at the shiny diamond now on Swift's hand.

Taylor Swift captioned the post as:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Fans celebrate as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirm engagement after two years together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement is making major headlines after she showed off her big diamond ring, which Cosmopolitan described as an Old Mine Brilliant Cut on a gold band. The news sparked an immediate wave of excitement online, getting over 1.8 million likes in just 20 minutes and even a good note from the NFL.

The pair, who began dating in 2023 after Taylor Swift's performance at Arrowhead Stadium, have been together for two years, though Kelce's admiration dates back to 2016. This big moment comes just after Taylor Swift told everyone about her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, set to come out on October 3.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"Omg I'm so happy for her," a user commented.

"Honestly happy for her," another user commented.

"She finally did it IM FUCKING CRYING," a netizen commented.

"Travis & Taylor, a match made in superstar heaven!," another netizen wrote.

"That garden proposal setup is straight out of a fairytale. Sometimes the most beautiful yes comes after years of nos," a user wrote.

