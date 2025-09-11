Is Kylie Kelce staying quiet on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement?

As the spotlight grows on Taylor and Travis, Kylie Kelce shares why she’s keeping things private.

The announcement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement on August 26 has understandably drawn a lot of public attention - not only on the celebrity couple themselves, but also on the extended Kelce family. Among those watched most closely is Kylie Kelce, Travis’ sister-in-law.

Many have wondered why Kylie hasn’t been more vocal about the milestone, if she’s truly remained quiet, or if this is just how she prefers to handle public moments. In this article, we’ll dig into what Kylie has said, what she hasn’t and whether there’s any indication of tension or anything more than a deliberate choice for privacy in her relationship with the couple.

Inside why Kylie Kelce has kept a low profile as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate their engagement

Kylie Kelce is not being silent because she disapproves or because there’s drama. In a recent episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, she explained that she had “made a very conscious effort to not discuss Taylor and Travis on this podcast.” She says it’s because she believes media outlets, tabloids and even AI tend to extract quotes out of context or use them for sensational headlines.

Kylie emphasized that her relationship with Travis, her brother-in-law, and his fiancée, Taylor, is private. She noted:

“I don’t need to come out here and make statements when I already talked to them.”

And that despite criticisms for not immediately offering a public congratulations, she reiterated,

“I am so incredibly happy for them… we are so excited that they are taking this next step.”

She also addressed questions about why she hadn’t acknowledged the engagement sooner, saying some of that was due to timing, as the podcast episode was recorded before the engagement was made public.

Beyond her own statements, she has shared some glimpses of her true feelings. On Good Morning America, Kylie said her daughters are “thrilled” to be getting another aunt and that the family is grateful to welcome Taylor into their lives more officially.