Every lyric from 'The Life of a Showgirl' album that is seemingly referring to Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift's latest project, is sparking excitement among fans as the pop star seamlessly blends theatricality with pure emotion. Throughout the album, the 35-year-old singer-songwriter sprinkles lyrical references to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce into her storytelling, incorporating personal moments into the record.

Swift begins with the song "The Fate of Ophelia," which reminds her of her viral Fourth of July 2023 party with close friends, including Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters, among others. This song also sets the mood for an album that strikes a balance between spectacle and introspection.

Taylor Swift's new songs spark fan theories linking lyrics to NFL star Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's latest lyrics have fans buzzing, as many believe they subtly reference her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. In her latest song, the pop star sings of faithfulness and commitment with lyrics such as, "Swore my loyalty to me, myself and I / Just before you set my sky ablaze."

Another line that has drawn attention is "Keep it 100." It reiterates a phrase that Kelce, who is 35, is known to say, according to PEOPLE. Swift also croons about "pledging allegiance" to someone's "hands, team, [and] vibes," which listeners have connected to Kelce's football career. This is further supported by the song "Opalite" - named after the October birthstone of Kelce herself - when she recalls that 'she is sleepless in the onyx night,' which further enhances the mystery of her musical allusions. She sings:

"But now the sky is opalite / Oh my lord, never met no one like you before..."

Taylor Swift hints at romance with Travis Kelce on new album tracks Eldest Daughter and Wi$h Li$t

On her new album, Taylor Swift dives into an odd love on "Eldest Daughter," the much-awaited Track 5. This Grammy-winner discusses meeting someone she once considered out of reach, blending her personal views with her distinctive storytelling style. In lyrics that hint at her real-life connection with Kelce, Swift openly speaks of old doubts about love and marriage, portraying a picture of two people from far-apart places who, at last, come together. She keeps up the close story on Wi$h Li$t, showing she'd give up rich things for a simple life with Kelce. She sings:

"I just want you / Have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin’ like you... I made wishes on all of the stars / Please, God, bring me a best friend / Who I think is hot."

Taylor Swift's latest album mixes romance, playful wordplay and nods to NFL star Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift continues to impress with her new album, delivering a bold blend of closeness and playful words. A similar result is the 11th song, "Wood," which, true to its provocative name, plays with the double meanings of the Swift tradition. Her fearless attitude toward romance and desire is exhibited through such lyrics as "Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was the key to open my thighs."

Her allusions to intimate details, such as the pet names 'sweetie' and 'honey,' reportedly used by NFL star Travis Kelce, which are found in songs like "Honey," were equally of interest to fans.

"But you touch my face / Redefine all of those blues / When you say honey"

Taylor Swift interweaves passion and humor with personal anecdotes, providing the audience with a glimpse into her personal world.

