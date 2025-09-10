“May Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift last forever”: Shaquille O’Neal says he is very excited for their wedding

Shaquille O’Neal shares his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, sending warm wishes as the couple prepares for their wedding.

Shaquille O'Neal - a former NBA player - conveyed his genuine joy at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement and wished them luck as they prepare for their future together. On August 26, a combined Instagram post revealed the announcement and led to congratulations on social media and beyond.

O'Neal told PEOPLE mag that he "can't wait" for their wedding when he was asked how he felt. He also spoke about how he initially saw the news on social media before getting any confirmation from his friends. O'Neal knows Kelce personally and has only met Swift once but his nice remarks accurately capture the public's sentiment:

“May they last forever.”

Shaquille O’Neal shares his heartfelt wish for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s future together

He conveyed his sincere joy for both of them and noted his close relationship with Kelce and his limited knowledge of Swift, whom he had only met once at the 2024 Super Bowl. When discussing the wedding, O'Neal avoided getting into specifics or logistics.

Instead, he offered a simple, heartfelt wish: “May they last forever.” That phrase and his tone speak to the universal desire for lasting love and partnership, especially when it comes to this power couple.

O’Neal’s response avoided speculation and stuck to kindness and support without venturing into conjecture. It fits with how the public and media are approaching the couple's engagement, a blend of admiration and respect for their privacy.

