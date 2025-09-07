Shaquille O'Neal drops new fragrance: Details on how and where to buy

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 18: Shaquille O'Neal attends the UK Launch of 'Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop' at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace on July 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/ Getty Images for Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop)

Shaquille O'Neal is expanding his ever-growing business empire with a fresh venture outside of sports and entertainment. The former NBA star, known for his TV appearances, DJing, and as a restaurateur, has just released his first fragrance.

Named just Shaquille O'Neal, this cologne made its exclusive debut at JCPenney this week. The cost is $55 for a 4.2-ounce bottle. This launch adds to O'Neal's ongoing collaboration with the store, which already sells his XLG big and tall clothes.

Shaquille O'Neal unveils bold new signature cologne

Shaquille O'Neal is making a move into the world of fragrance with a new launch that just mirrors him - bold, classy, and unmistakably impactful. According to Essence, the basketball star says his new cologne is powerful yet approachable, a mix of luxury and accessibility. In his words:

"This fragrance is all about presence. It's strong, smooth, and leaves a mark, just like I aim to do in everything I take on. I wanted something luxurious but still within reach, and this is it."

Built on vibrant top notes of bergamot, grapefruit, and black pepper, this scent evolves into layers of cardamom, suede, and benzoin before settling into a cozy mix of amber, tonka bean, and musk. Placed in a sleek black bottle with hints of gold and copper, and complete with O'Neal's signature, the look shows off the star's larger-than-life presence and leaves a strong mark.

JCPenney teams up with Shaquille O'Neal to launch exclusive signature fragrance

JCPenney is expanding its long-standing partnership with Shaquille O'Neal, now moving into the fragrance world. Famous for his successful big and tall XLG clothes line at the store, the NBA star is now bringing out his own scent, debuting exclusively at JCPenney for the next six months.

Since fragrance is already a top-performing category for the company, this partnership hopes to capture both loyal fans of O'Neal and shoppers seeking a fresh and bold new addition to their collection. Jo Osborne, SVP, GMM Beauty, Center Core & Footwear at JCPenney said in a statement:

"Fragrance is one of the top-performing categories for JCPenney Beauty, and our customers love a great celebrity scent. Shaq has been an incredible partner to us through his Shaquille O'Neal XLG big and tall line, which has been a customer favorite for seven years. We're thrilled to grow that partnership by introducing his signature fragrance."

