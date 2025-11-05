Cameron Diaz is reportedly in talks to co-star with Benicio Del Toro in the upcoming movie, Reenactment

Cameron Diaz (Image via Getty)

As per Deadline, Cameron Diaz is likely to be a part of the upcoming film written and directed by Grant Singer, currently titled Reenactment. The report lists Benicio Del Toro as a starring cast member, and marks a reunion between the actor, director, and production company Black Label Media after their collaboration on Reptile (2023), which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and became a major Netflix hit.

Produced by Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill of Black Label, alongside Patrick Wachsberger of 193 (a Legendary company), the film will begin production soon in Los Angeles, though plot details remain under wraps. Executive producers include Rachel Smith, Bradley Thomas, Ashley Stern, Rick Yorn, and Scott Greenberg.

Benicio Del Toro, who recently earned acclaim for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, is represented by LBI Entertainment, Range Media Partners, and Hansen Jacobson Teller. Diaz, fresh off Netflix’s 2025 blockbuster Back in Action with Jamie Foxx—the streamer’s most-watched film of the year—is represented by LBI Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Exploring the 2025 releases of Cameron Diaz and Benicio Del Toro



After a hiatus from Hollywood, Cameron Diaz returned to the screens in 2025 with the Seth Gordon-directed film, Back in Action. It follows a retired CIA-operative couple who are drawn back into the espionage world after their covert past is exposed. Cameron stars in the film as Emily, one half of the couple, alongside Jamie Foxx as Matt.

The movie premiered on January 17, 2025, directly for digital streaming on Netflix. It became a big hit with viewers, grabbing 46.8 million views on the opening weekend and marking the biggest opening weekend for an English language movie since 2022 on the platform.



Benicio Del Toro had two major releases in 2025, the first being the Wes Anderson film, The Phoenician Scheme. Written by Wes alongside Roman Coppola, the film follows a wealthy European industrialist whose entire legacy is tied to a vast infrastructural “scheme.” A darkly comedic espionage tale set in a stylized world, the film stars Benicio Del Toro as Zsa-Zsa Korda, the tycoon at the heart of the story. It was released in the U.S. theatrically on May 30, 2025 (limited) and went wide on June 6, 2025.

His second release, on September 26, 2025, was the Paul Thomas Anderson film, One Battle After Another. It centers around Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Bob, a former revolutionary who tries to get back into his old guerilla lifestyle to protect his daughter from a corrupt military official. Benicio Del Toro stars in the film as Sensei Sergio St Carlos, a karate instructor who helps Bob along the way.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television shows.

