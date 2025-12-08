Leonardo DiCaprio crowned TIME’s Entertainer of the Year for 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio attends Robbie Robertson: A Celebration of His Life And Music at The Village Studios on November 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been announced as the TIME Entertainer of the Year 2025. The acknowledgment arrives at a time when his new film One Battle After Another is already establishing itself as one of the big contenders this awards season.

One Battle After Another is a long standing project from director Paul Thomas Anderson. The film, 20 years in the making, mixes political satire, black comedy and action.

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Bob, a paranoid former militant whose reality is turned upside down when he has to confront his past while looking for his missing daughter.

🤩 Leonardo DiCaprio was announced as TIME's 2025 Entertainer of the Year. https://t.co/ivV00aOV8t pic.twitter.com/nnoMDAYSZU — TMZ (@TMZ) December 8, 2025

DiCaprio told both TIME and the BBC that the film is an expression of the ever growing polarization he sees around him in society.

Though he’s hesitant to reduce the story to a takeaway, DiCaprio says it grapples with questions about extremism and division, a premise that seems especially resonant given today’s messy political landscape.

"It holds a mirror up to society and talks about the divisiveness in our culture and the fact that there's so much polarity... It's political without making it feel like medicine," he said talking about his character in the film.

He said he was most drawn to the opportunity to tackle an original idea at a time when studios frequently rely on established franchises.

Critics praise his recent endeavors as Leonardo DiCaprio adds another achievement to his ever growing film legacy

Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance has been lauded, with critics noting the actor’s skill at bringing a fundamentally flawed human to life. Fellow cast member Benicio del Toro was equally effusive about the experience, saying that the film “felt heartfelt and timely” and it had been an honor to work with DiCaprio.

The starry cast, which also counts Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti on its roster, only added to the movie’s ambitious scale.

This recent recognition comes on the back of DiCaprio’s lengthy and distinguished career. With more than 160 nominations and over 50 major awards, including an Oscar, three Golden Globes, and honors from BAFTA and SAG.

Leonardo DiCaprio and the cast of 'One Battle After Another' talk about Paul Thomas Anderson, the film's director. pic.twitter.com/RUtowlJJDO — Leonardo DiCaprio Fan (@dicapriofans) July 24, 2025

From his early days on the small screen to breakout film roles like What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio has developed a reputation for taking on unconventional roles that challenge artistry.

TIME’s new award is in recognition not just of his accomplishments in 2025 but also the duration and evolution of his career.

Thirty three years since his debut, DiCaprio is still pushing himself, backing original content and dominating modern cinema.