Chicago Fire season 14 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 6, titled “Broken Things,” will air on NBC on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 9 to 10 PM ET. This episode promises action and drama as Violet and Novak face challenges during a busy street emergency. Severide shadows Pascal, and Kidd goes the extra mile for Isaiah, bringing both tension and heartfelt moments.

Season 14 has been full of challenges for the Firehouse 51 crew. Vasquez has struggled with his father’s controlling behavior while trying to do what is right. Cruz had a strange encounter that left him questioning what he saw. The team has also faced dangerous fires and emergencies that tested their skills.

With Halloween near, the firehouse saw lighter moments too. Novak encouraged everyone to attend a costume ball and Mouch organized a charity fundraiser. Even with these fun moments, danger and personal conflicts continued. The firefighters had to handle emergencies and family problems while staying focused on their work.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 6 airs on Wednesday

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 6 will air on NBC on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 9 to 10 PM ET. Fans can expect another exciting episode with drama, emergencies, and emotional moments as the firefighters of Firehouse 51 face new challenges at work and in their personal lives.

Where to watch Chicago Fire season 14 episode 6

Viewers can enjoy watching Chicago Fire season 14 episode 6 live on NBC on Wednesday at 9 PM ET. The episode will then be available the next day on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. For those who wish to purchase a membership, Peacock Premium costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

The ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. There are also student discounts and bundle deals with Apple TV.

What to expect from Chicago Fire season 14 episode 6

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 6, “Broken Things,” will be full of action, drama, and character moments. Violet and Novak must deal with a traffic jam while rushing a patient to safety. They have to make quick decisions that could be life or death.

Severide shadows Pascal and learns more about leadership and his possible future at Firehouse 51. Kidd goes out of her way to help Isaiah, showing her care and dedication. The rest of the crew also faces tough emergencies and unexpected problems. Fans can expect suspense, teamwork, and emotional moments that test the firefighters in every way.

A brief recap of episode 5 before Chicago Fire season 14 episode 6 arrives

In Chicago Fire season 14 episode 5, “Ghosts,” Cruz saw a mysterious old man during a fire rescue who later turned out to be a ghost. Vasquez struggled with his father’s pressure about early parole. Kidd almost got hurt in a dangerous call, but Vasquez acted quickly to save her. Meanwhile, Mouch organized a costume charity fundraiser that mixed fun and heartfelt moments.

The episode had both emotional moments and exciting action. Cruz’s ghost sighting added a spooky twist. Vasquez faced family problems, and the firehouse showed its strong teamwork during the fundraiser. These events set up the next episode and left fans curious to see how the firefighters of 51 handle both personal challenges and dangerous emergencies.

