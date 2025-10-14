Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ love story comes full circle with engagement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s relationship has come a long way from a controversial affair to an engagement. They announced they were one step closer to tying the knot and had been engaged for the better part of a month on their joint podcast series Amy & TJ.



Robach began:

“We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now,”

Holmes added:

“We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to; we’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship,”

The couple, who started out as work colleagues, made headlines in November 2022 when they were spotted having a PDA moment while married to different partners.





Following an investigation from their employer, the couple was fired from the ABC News Morning Show. Amy Robach finalised her divorce from Andrew Shue in March 2023, while Holmes settled his divorce with Marilee Fiebig later that year.

“We haven’t been keeping it a secret, but nobody asked": Holmes on engagement to Amy Robach

Amy Robach revealed during their podcast episode that her parents didn’t notice her ring but heard the news from others:

"I just want to say I'm so happy. And I think that was the coolest thing that my parents said that they heard from other people. They might not have noticed the ring, but they noticed the joy."

Robach had been wearing her engagement ring for a month, and nobody had noticed:

“I was in three massive football stadiums three weekends in a row, wearing my engagement ring very proudly, very excitedly, and kept waiting for somebody to point it out or ask me, ‘Hey, what’s that?’ And it never happened,” Robach said.

She theorised that friends and family might have noticed it but were too “polite” to mention anything to her.

Holmes added:

“We haven’t been keeping it a secret, but nobody asked!”

The engaged couple promised to share more details about the proposal, but they were celebrating with their families.

Holmes urged Netizens to disregard rumours online, adding that only a few people knew what transpired in their relationship.

