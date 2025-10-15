Who is Lexi2Legit? Real name, age and all about the creator as video of her inflicting multiple injuries on her child's father, Saweb, goes viral

OnlyFans creator Lexi2Legit (Photo: Instagram/@lexi2legit)

Adult content creator Lexi2Legit is getting massive backlash after her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, Saweb, uploaded videos of her hitting him. On October 14, 2025, he posted the videos on his Instagram stories.

In them, the OnlyFans star was hitting Saweb in their bedroom, kitchen, and living room. Two men can be seen in the clip, trying to stop her when she tries to approach Saweb in the bedroom.

In other clips, she threw multiple times at her son's father, including a glass bottle. Saweb showed his swollen head, bruises on his face, and scratches on both arms.

content creator Lexi2Legit was seen fighting with her baby daddy “Saweb” leaving him with multiple injuries 👀

pic.twitter.com/sGBhLxFPJq — FiniteTV (@FiniteTV) October 15, 2025

Lexi2Legit's real name is Alexis. She is 22 years old. According to Famous Birthdays, Alexis is a co-owner of Brittanya's Production Studios, along with adult creators Jasmyn and Brittanya Razavi.

She started uploading on Instagram in December 2017.

Alexis' parents came to the US from Mexico before she was born. She started with modeling before shifting to OnlyFans. Lexi2Legit is also a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova.

As the clips spread on social media, netizens started bashing Lexi2Legit. One X user (@ReggieS25291221) said if Saweb is not going to press charges on her, then he supposedly should not post such videos.

They advised that he should put Alexis behind bars.

"This is the problem right here, a female can do whatever and it's ok. Just imagine if dude was to throw his phone at shorty, judge gonna hit him with life and shit smh," one netizen wrote.

"You don't touch adult content creators... let alone get in a relationship with them. Just look at them like animals at the zoo and move on with your life," another X user added.

"If he's not going to press charges on her, then don't bring it to the Internet. If y'all want things to change start putting these violent broads behind bars," another user noted.

Lexi2Legit's baby daddy cleared cheating rumors

One hour after Saweb posted the videos on his Instagram stories, he shared that the rumor that he was cheating on Alexis was false.

The 21-year-old entrepreneur and influencer claimed that Alexis allegedly saw his block list from 2023 and got angry.

He shared that she had beaten him up in the past as well, and she's supposedly a "hurt person."

"I didn't cheat, I didn't do anything. She was looking at my block list from girls from 2023 and started tripping... She's abusive and a hurt person, so she hurts me. And this isn't the first time," he wrote.

Saweb then stated that he was no longer dating Lexi2Legit, so he couldn't cheat on her.

A few hours later, he uploaded a screenshot of a fan's DM, where they were praising him for not raising a hand on the adult content creator.

He added that he could not hit her back as Lexi2Legit is the mother of his son.

"Exactly and lan do no fed shi etc cause that's still my BM ion wan see no one in jail & my son taken care of overly im a real SOJA!" he stated.

Lexi2Legit has not responded to the online backlash. Stay tuned for more updates.