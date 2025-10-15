Who is chairman to the Young Republican organization? Members reportedly resign after Politico exposes chats replete with racism and more

The conversations of the Young Republican members allegedly happened on Telegram (Image via Getty)

Young Republican members have allegedly exited the group after a new report by Politico acquired several text messages that were considered to be inappropriate. The details of the texts were revealed on October 14, 2025, and they were shared over the last few months.

According to Axios, the popular organization has been seeking the removal of all those who were involved in the offensive conversations. They even shared a statement on X about the same, stating that Young Republicans aim to uphold the “highest standards of integrity, respect and professionalism.”

The post was shared on behalf of the organization’s Board of Directors, and it reads:

“We are appalled by the vile and inexcusable language revealed in the Politico article published today. Such behavior is disgraceful, unbecoming of any Republican, and stands in direct opposition to the values our movement represents.”

The conversations reportedly happened on Telegram, and they were based on the topics of racism, misogyny, s*xual assault, slavery and more. For the unversed, Hayden Padgett serves as the organization’s chairman.

As per an update by Politico, two members of the Young Republicans have already resigned. One of them was revealed as Peter Guinta, who has been the chairman of the New York State Young Republicans. The other person is Joseph Maligno, the group’s general counsel.

Young Republican members issue an apology: Text messages and other details explained

The texts were reportedly shared between the chapters of the Young Republican National Federation, which is active in multiple states of the US. The report by Politico also addressed a few members by name and the messages they shared.

As mentioned, Peter Guinta and Joseph Maligno have allegedly resigned. The former spoke on the possibilities of joining the Young Republican National Federation as a chairman, adding that he would be creating the “greatest physiological torture methods known to man.” Peter also stated that he was looking for those who truly believe in his methods, and Joseph wrote in his reply:

“Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit the Hitler aesthetic.”

The Politico report also stated that the messages were sent between January and August of this year. Notably, New York’s national committee member’s text reads that she was ready to watch people burn, following which Maligno responded:

“We gotta pretend that we like them. “Hey, come on in. Take a nice shower and relax.” Boom - they’re dead.”

While speaking to Politico, Guinta apologized by saying that the language used in the texts was “insensitive and inexcusable.” However, he also mentioned that he cannot confirm the accuracy of the texts, claiming that they could have been “deceptively doctored.”

Among the individuals who shared the texts, Senator Samuel Douglass was allegedly a part of it. According to The Hill, Phil Scott, the Governor of Vermont, is currently seeking the resignation of Samuel, criticizing the messages and stating that there should be no excuses for the same.

A majority of the Young Republican members who participated in the conversation have yet to respond to the controversy arising from the messages.