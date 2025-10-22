"I'm not surprised": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Scott Hoying's elimination

Scott Hoying from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars’ week six episode, Wicked Night, ended one contestant's journey on the dance competition, while the rest advanced to prepare for Halloween Night.

Scott Hoying and pro dance partner Rylee Arnold were sent home this week based on the judges' scores and the audience’s votes.

In the latest episode, they danced to The Wizard and I by Cynthia Erivo featuring Michelle Yeoh, earning all sevens from the four panelists.

While reviewing his act, Carrie Ann Inaba noted that although she appreciated his enthusiasm, she could not overlook his arms, which kept going “in and out of character.”

Derek Hough stated that he wanted to see more “seamless” transitions, while Bruno Tonioli noted that there were certain sections where Scott had missed the passes entirely.

Guest judge and Wicked director, Jon M. Chu, expressed a similar sentiment, stating:

“Contemporary is hard for someone with regular arms and legs.”

That said, he expected Scott to be cleaner with his transitions.

Ultimately, each of them handed Scott a seven, bringing his total to 28 out of 40.

With that, Dancing with the Stars fans flocked to X to share their thoughts on Scott’s elimination.

“I’m not surprised Scott got eliminated because his dance wasn’t as memorable as the rest,” a fan wrote.

Many fans believed it was a fair elimination since Scott was not on par with his competitors.

“Scott wasn’t anywhere near the top of the leaderboard. While I liked him personally, I am sane enough to realize he was probably going home soon anyway..” a fan commented.

“i hate to say it but this may have been scott’s roughest performance,” a netizen wrote.

“not surprised by the elimination. scott and rylee were not that great dance-wise, just both likable people. if andy got eliminated this week, they would’ve been gone the next. Sorry!” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars fans were upset to see Scott leave the dance competition.

“so i just started watching dancing with the stars with my friend every tuesday and why tf did scott lose and get sent home instead of andy who’s been giving us nothing???” a person wrote.

“i know that wasn’t scott’s best dance but he definitely did not deserve to go home,” another one commented.

“Okay dancing with the stars is just straight up unfair EVERYONE KNOWS WHO SHOULD’VE WENT HOME AND ITS NOT SCOTT,” a fan posted.

Dancing with the Stars’ Scott Hoying expresses disappointment after leaving the competition

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, uploaded on their YouTube channel on October 22, 2025, Scott confessed that he was “so sad” to be leaving the competition.

To think that he didn’t have to head to rehearsals the following day anymore made him even sadder.

However, he tried to focus on the positives and move on from the upset.

As for Rylee, she was “proud” of how far Scott had come and “genuinely sad” that the journey had come to an end sooner than anticipated.

When asked about the lessons he would take away from the show, Scott said:

“I learned that stepping outside of your comfort zone is so powerful. It’s so hard to do, I’m such a perfectionist, and I had just found like safety and what I was comfortable with for so long. So, it felt like a different side to me I hadn’t accessed in a while.”

The Dancing with the Stars contestant added that he learned a lot about himself through the show.

That said, Scott looked forward to kick-starting the next phase of his life as a father after announcing he and husband Mark were expecting their first child last week.

Stay tuned for more updates.