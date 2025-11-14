Which fan-favorite treats are returning to Hostess’ 2025 holiday collection? Details explored

Hostess jumps into the holidays with its 2025 seasonal drop, joining the surge of festive snacks hitting stores. Even though other treats popped up across shops weeks ago, Hostess stayed quiet at first - opting to launch a pair of special Wicked-themed cupcakes instead. But now? That silence ends.

Five beloved classic cake flavors are making their comeback, showing up on shelves again for fans who’ve waited. These short-run goodies arrive right when people need them most - perfect for presents, quick bites, or filling little socks by the fire.

Holiday nostalgia returns as Hostess revives past favorites

Hostess kicks off the holidays again this year by reviving its winter snacks from 2025 instead of rolling out fresh picks, bringing back a full slate of nostalgic favorites rather than introducing new offerings. This year, Limited Edition Snoballs are making a comeback - same soft chocolate cake inside, stuffed with creme, then coated in marshmallow and coconut, only now dusted in icy white.

These sit beside Donettes flavored like hot cocoa, glazed sweet with a pillowy topping that tastes just like melted marshmallows on top of your favorite winter drink. Then there's the cupcake pair: chocolate and vanilla kinds, light and airy as always, but jazzed up with festive colors - one hiding red cream, another piled high with red-and-green sprinkles, as reported by Allrecipes.

As for the Ho Hos? They're back under a small name change yet built like the original swirls people love, except the center filling swaps pale for peppermint-red pop. No new recipes here - but why fix what already feels like December nostalgia? Each bite sticks close to past versions, just dressed for snow days and string lights.

The rollout's started hitting stores across the country, while web sellers like Amazon Fresh are also carrying it. Still, since these holiday picks usually vanish fast, this stretch is key for Hostess lovers to snag what they want before it's gone till next year.

