“It makes me not wanna open up”: The Real Housewives of Orange County fame Heather responds to Gina’s comments on her career in the reunion part two

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion part two premiered on November 13, 2025, on Bravo, picking up the drama from where it had left off in the first part of the special.

Host Andy Cohen sits down with all the cast members, including Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, Katie Ginella, and Gretchen Rossi.

The topic of Gina trashing Heather's comedy career was brought up by Andy Cohen when he asked the latter if she feels Gina has double standards because of how she accused Heather of not supporting her career while making fun of her comedy career.

To which Heather replies that she was bothered by the fact that they both were putting themselves back in their careers, and she thought Gina would be the first one out of everyone to support her, further adding that she always felt insulted about her career on The Real Housewives of Orange County, noting:

Every time I talk about my career over the years on this show, someone says something, and it makes me not want to open up.

Here's what Gina and Heather said during the confrontation in The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion part two

Tensions ran high during part two of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion as Heather Dubrow confronted Gina Kirschenheiter about comments that triggered her career.

Host Andy Cohen touched on the conversation by asking Heather,

Do you think Gina has a double standard by accusing you of not always supporting her and then making light of your work to get back into comedy?

The scene then focused on the throwback of Gina's confessional, where she made those comments. Gina was jokingly saying,

Who is telling Heather De Brogge she’s funny? The sales associate said, Berkdorff’s?

On the stage, Heather quickly clarified why the remark had hurt her, explaining that:

What bothered me was we’re both putting ourselves back into the world in some capacity in our careers. I thought, out of everyone, you’d be the one to go, ‘That’s awesome. I love this for her.’ That’s why I was upset.

Shannon then interrupted and tried to soften the situation, telling Heather that she was just surprised that she was doing comedy, noting:

I didn’t tell you that they’re like, ‘Oh, everyone is criticizing your career.’ I just said they were surprised that you were doing comedy.

Gina then acknowledged her mistake, taking accountability, she admitted,

This is my error… I was short-sighted on this. I did not make the connection between what we were having a little light-hearted laugh about and your career, and I am sorry for that.” Heather, visibly appreciative, responded, “I appreciate that. I really do. You know that.”

But the conversation took another turn when Heather raised what she called Gina’s doubling down during her interview.

Gina's past confession is shown on the screen again, where she was jokingly saying,

I’m sure you were very, very funny when you were on all those sitcoms in 1994… but I was in fourth grade.

Heather explained that whenever she talked about her career on the show, someone always made a comment that left her feeling reluctant to open up.

She also pointed out that Gina had previously told her she wanted to be a comedy writer.

As the conversation continued, Gina finally offered a more straightforward apology, admitting that she should have been kinder to Heather, further noting about Heather's earlier remark about not opening up:

Why don’t you open up or why don’t you share? But I feel like that’s a problem.

Andy then stepped in to acknowledge Heather's successful comedy career, stating that she is the only cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County who has featured in multiple sitcoms.

Gina and Heather then apologised to each other and sorted their issue.

