Does Akon have multiple wives? Family life explored as Tomeka Thiam files for divorce after 29 years of marriage

Akon is reportedly a father of nine children and he has spoken about it on various occasions over the years (Image via Getty)

Akon and his wife Tomeka Thiam are getting divorced. The news was first revealed by TMZ on September 12, 2025, and the legal documents disclosed irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Notably, the duo was supposed to celebrate their wedding anniversary around three days later. The pair exchanged vows back in 1996, and the court documents stated that they are the parents of a daughter named Journey, as per People magazine.

Furthermore, Akon is reportedly the father of nine children. As per his biography on Tuko, Akon is believed to have multiple wives, which include Rozina Negusei, Amirah-Iman Thiam, Tricia Anna, and Rachel Ritfield.

The documents acquired by TMZ stated that Tomeka is seeking spousal support from the rapper and does not want the latter to get the same from the court.

However, the other terms of the divorce were not disclosed, and further updates are awaited.

Although the singer has not commented on the divorce yet, Tomeka and Akon’s first meeting dates back to 1993, as stated by Tuko.

Apart from being a record label executive, the former is also an entrepreneur at the same time. The duo is reportedly the owner of a property worth $7 million in Atlanta.

The artist shared his opinion on polygamy around three years ago when he spoke on The Zeze Mills Show.

According to People magazine, the record producer stated that it has been a part of the culture and added:

“We didn’t go outside of our African culture when we got to the Western world. See, the flaw that the Western world made is they created all these rules without putting nature into account.”

Akon has commented about having multiple wives on different occasions

The St. Louis, Missouri native has opted to keep his relationships away from the spotlight over the years. However, people are still aware of the fact that Tomeka Thiam is his wife.

As mentioned, he is reportedly the father of nine kids, and he addressed the same in 2022 while speaking about Nick Cannon.

Although Tomeka and Akon’s divorce documents stated that they share one daughter, the latter’s biography on Tuko says that they have four more children, whose names have been revealed as Alioune, Jahvor, Muhammad, and Alianna.

Akon reportedly shares two more kids with Rozina Negusei, whose identities remain unknown. However, Alioune and Jahvor have been pursuing their career in the music industry.

During his conversation on The Zeze Mills Show, Akon referred to Nick Cannon having 11 children and said that there was nothing wrong with it since Cannon was rich and responsible. According to Uproxx, Akon also mentioned in the same interview:

“He takes care of every one of those children. And the baby mothers are with it. And they hurt for nothing. And they live comfortably. He’s there for every one of them. He’s there for every single one of those kids. I got nine and I’m there for every one of mine.”

Distractify stated that Akon had once told Angie Martinez in 2000 that he was a “polygamist” and that his father was also a husband of four wives.

The comment created controversy at the time, and Akon responded to the same while speaking to All Hip Hop, stating that his record label didn’t want him to promote his thoughts anymore since it was affecting other people.

“Unfortunately, this is the world we live in, people do judge you by your beliefs and how you think. It’s a free country, but it’s really not free”, Akon said.

The 52-year-old has not announced any new album so far. His last major project was Akonda, which came out around six years ago and was released under record labels Akonik and BMG.