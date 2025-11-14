Type keyword(s) to search

Features

Alex Warren’s “Little Orphan Alex Live” tour: Cities, arenas, and presale details explained

Warren, nominated for the Best New Artist Award at the upcoming Grammys, announced his music trek via a comedy sketch on Instagram
posted by Enoba Onuh
Friday 11/14/2025 at 8:29PM EST
  • CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 31: Alex Warren performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on July 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 31: Alex Warren performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on July 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

    Alex Warren is going on tour in 2026. The Ordinary crooner will perform his hit songs across North America in his first headlining arena tour titled Little Orphan Live. The Hype House alum will begin his tour in Nashville on May 25 and conclude in New York on July 16, 2026.

    Warren, nominated for the Best New Artist Award at the upcoming Grammys, announced his music trek via a comedy sketch on Instagram.

    In the video uploaded on November 14, 2025, Warren is being sued by orphan Annie, who seeks to prevent him from going on tour. 

    “That little b**** has been stealing my whole brand,” Annie complains.

    In proceedings presided by Jennifer Aniston, the 25-year-old singer pleads his cause:

    “I can’t control the fact that both of my parents are dead.”

    Things become interesting when a man, played by Max Greenfield, reveals he is rude Annie’s father.

     “Annie is not an orphan. I’m her father,” he says, earning gasps from court observers.“C’mon, Annie, cut the s***, I’ve been waiting in the car the whole time. I’m your ride home.”

    With his opposition out of the way, Alex reasons:

    “If she’s not actually an orphan, that means I can go on tour.”

     “Yeah, I guess, whatever,” says Jennifer.

    The scene ends as Annie climbs a desk and prepares to punch Warren. 

    Alex Warren lost his dad to cancer when he was 9. His mother died from liver and renal failure in 2021. 

    More details on Alex Warren’s Little Orphan Live tour

    The Little Orphan Live tour follows Warren’s Cheaper Than Therapy tour from February 26 to June 7, 2025.

    Artist presale tickets and VIP packages will be sold on November 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. General tickets will go on sale on November 21, 2025.

    Early birds can register on Alex Warren’s website for more information on Early Access. Verizon has promised an exclusive presale of the tickets to its customers. It will run from November 18 to 19. 

     

     

    The live tour dates are as follows;

    • Saturday, April 4 –Düsseldorf, DE– PSD Bank Dome
    • Monday, April 6 - Amsterdam, NL -  Ziggo Dome
    • Tuesday, April 7 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
    • Thursday, April 9 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
    • Friday, April 10 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
    • Monday, April 13 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena 
    • Wednesday, April 15 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena 
    • Thursday, April 16 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena 
    • Saturday, April 18 - Antwerp, BE - AFAS Dome 
    • Monday, April 20 - London, UK - The O2 
    • Tuesday, April 21 - London, UK - The O2
    • Thursday, April 23 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena 
    • Friday, April 24 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena 
    • Sunday, April 26 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro 
    • Monday, April 27 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live 
    • Wednesday, April 29 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Bank Arena 
    • Thursday, April 30 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena 
    • Saturday, May 2 - Belfast, UK -  SSE Arena 
    • Monday, May 4 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live 
    • Wednesday, May 6 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
    • Thursday, May 7 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
    • Monday, May 25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
    • Wednesday, May 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Centre
    • Friday, May 29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena 
    • Saturday, May 30 - Austin, TX - Moody Centre ATX 
    • Tuesday, June 2 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    • Friday, Nov 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Centre
    • Saturday, June 6 - Los Angeles, CA For every  Arena 
    • Monday, June 8 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego State University
    • Friday, June 12 - Portland, OR - Moda Centre 
    • Saturday, June 13 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena 
    • Sunday, June 14 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
    • Wednesday, June 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
    • Friday, June 19 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Centre
    • Sunday, June 21 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Centre 
    • Tuesday, June 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena 
    • Thursday, June 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena 
    • Friday, June 26 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Centre 
    • Saturday, June 27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
    • Monday, June 29 - Chicago, IL - United Centre  
    • Thursday, July 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Grand Casino Arena 
    • Friday, July 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
    • Sunday, July 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
    • Tuesday, July 7 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
    • Wednesday, July 8 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
    • Friday, July 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena 
    • Saturday, July 11 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
    • Monday, July 13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden 
    • Wednesday, July 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

    For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to Camp Kesem, the summer camp network, to provide free camps and programs for kids whose parents are fighting cancer. 

    TOPICS: Alex Warren