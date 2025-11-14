Alex Warren’s “Little Orphan Alex Live” tour: Cities, arenas, and presale details explained
Warren, nominated for the Best New Artist Award at the upcoming Grammys, announced his music trek via a comedy sketch on Instagram
posted by Enoba Onuh
Friday 11/14/2025 at 8:29PM EST
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 31: Alex Warren performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on July 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Alex Warren is going on tour in 2026. The Ordinary crooner will perform his hit songs across North America in his first headlining arena tour titled Little Orphan Live. The Hype House alum will begin his tour in Nashville on May 25 and conclude in New York on July 16, 2026.
In the video uploaded on November 14, 2025, Warren is being sued by orphan Annie, who seeks to prevent him from going on tour.
“That little b**** has been stealing my whole brand,” Annie complains.
In proceedings presided by Jennifer Aniston, the 25-year-old singer pleads his cause:
“I can’t control the fact that both of my parents are dead.”
Things become interesting when a man, played by Max Greenfield, reveals he is rude Annie’s father.
“Annie is not an orphan. I’m her father,” he says, earning gasps from court observers.“C’mon, Annie, cut the s***, I’ve been waiting in the car the whole time. I’m your ride home.”
With his opposition out of the way, Alex reasons:
“If she’s not actually an orphan, that means I can go on tour.”
“Yeah, I guess, whatever,” says Jennifer.
The scene ends as Annie climbs a desk and prepares to punch Warren.
Alex Warren lost his dad to cancer when he was 9. His mother died from liver and renal failure in 2021.
More details on Alex Warren’s Little Orphan Live tour
The Little Orphan Live tour follows Warren’s Cheaper Than Therapy tour from February 26 to June 7, 2025.
Artist presale tickets and VIP packages will be sold on November 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. General tickets will go on sale on November 21, 2025.
Early birds can register on Alex Warren’s website for more information on Early Access. Verizon has promised an exclusive presale of the tickets to its customers. It will run from November 18 to 19.
The live tour dates are as follows;
Saturday, April 4 –Düsseldorf, DE– PSD Bank Dome
Monday, April 6 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
Tuesday, April 7 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
Thursday, April 9 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
Friday, April 10 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
Monday, April 13 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena
Wednesday, April 15 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena
Thursday, April 16 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
Saturday, April 18 - Antwerp, BE - AFAS Dome
Monday, April 20 - London, UK - The O2
Tuesday, April 21 - London, UK - The O2
Thursday, April 23 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena
Friday, April 24 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
Sunday, April 26 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Monday, April 27 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Wednesday, April 29 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Bank Arena
Thursday, April 30 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
Saturday, May 2 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena
Monday, May 4 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Wednesday, May 6 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
Thursday, May 7 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
Monday, May 25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Wednesday, May 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Centre
Friday, May 29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Saturday, May 30 - Austin, TX - Moody Centre ATX
Tuesday, June 2 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Friday, Nov 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Centre
Saturday, June 6 - Los Angeles, CA For every Arena
Monday, June 8 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego State University
Friday, June 12 - Portland, OR - Moda Centre
Saturday, June 13 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, June 14 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Wednesday, June 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Friday, June 19 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Centre
Sunday, June 21 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Centre
Tuesday, June 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, June 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Friday, June 26 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Centre
Saturday, June 27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
Monday, June 29 - Chicago, IL - United Centre
Thursday, July 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Grand Casino Arena
Friday, July 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, July 7 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 8 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Friday, July 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
Saturday, July 11 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Monday, July 13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Wednesday, July 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to Camp Kesem, the summer camp network, to provide free camps and programs for kids whose parents are fighting cancer.