Alex Warren’s “Little Orphan Alex Live” tour: Cities, arenas, and presale details explained

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 31: Alex Warren performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on July 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Alex Warren is going on tour in 2026. The Ordinary crooner will perform his hit songs across North America in his first headlining arena tour titled Little Orphan Live. The Hype House alum will begin his tour in Nashville on May 25 and conclude in New York on July 16, 2026.

Warren, nominated for the Best New Artist Award at the upcoming Grammys, announced his music trek via a comedy sketch on Instagram.

In the video uploaded on November 14, 2025, Warren is being sued by orphan Annie, who seeks to prevent him from going on tour.

“That little b**** has been stealing my whole brand,” Annie complains.

In proceedings presided by Jennifer Aniston, the 25-year-old singer pleads his cause:

“I can’t control the fact that both of my parents are dead.”

Things become interesting when a man, played by Max Greenfield, reveals he is rude Annie’s father.

“Annie is not an orphan. I’m her father,” he says, earning gasps from court observers.“C’mon, Annie, cut the s***, I’ve been waiting in the car the whole time. I’m your ride home.”

With his opposition out of the way, Alex reasons:

“If she’s not actually an orphan, that means I can go on tour.”

“Yeah, I guess, whatever,” says Jennifer.

The scene ends as Annie climbs a desk and prepares to punch Warren.

Alex Warren lost his dad to cancer when he was 9. His mother died from liver and renal failure in 2021.

More details on Alex Warren’s Little Orphan Live tour

The Little Orphan Live tour follows Warren’s Cheaper Than Therapy tour from February 26 to June 7, 2025.

Artist presale tickets and VIP packages will be sold on November 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. General tickets will go on sale on November 21, 2025.

Early birds can register on Alex Warren’s website for more information on Early Access. Verizon has promised an exclusive presale of the tickets to its customers. It will run from November 18 to 19.

The live tour dates are as follows;

Saturday, April 4 –Düsseldorf, DE– PSD Bank Dome

Monday, April 6 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

Tuesday, April 7 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

Thursday, April 9 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

Friday, April 10 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

Monday, April 13 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena

Wednesday, April 15 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena

Thursday, April 16 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

Saturday, April 18 - Antwerp, BE - AFAS Dome

Monday, April 20 - London, UK - The O2

Tuesday, April 21 - London, UK - The O2

Thursday, April 23 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena

Friday, April 24 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Sunday, April 26 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Monday, April 27 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Wednesday, April 29 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Bank Arena

Thursday, April 30 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, May 2 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena

Monday, May 4 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Wednesday, May 6 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

Thursday, May 7 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

Monday, May 25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, May 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Centre

Friday, May 29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 30 - Austin, TX - Moody Centre ATX

Tuesday, June 2 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Friday, Nov 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Centre

Saturday, June 6 - Los Angeles, CA For every Arena

Monday, June 8 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego State University

Friday, June 12 - Portland, OR - Moda Centre

Saturday, June 13 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, June 14 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Wednesday, June 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Friday, June 19 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Centre

Sunday, June 21 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Centre

Tuesday, June 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, June 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Friday, June 26 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Centre

Saturday, June 27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

Monday, June 29 - Chicago, IL - United Centre

Thursday, July 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Grand Casino Arena

Friday, July 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, July 7 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 8 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Friday, July 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

Saturday, July 11 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Monday, July 13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wednesday, July 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to Camp Kesem, the summer camp network, to provide free camps and programs for kids whose parents are fighting cancer.