Physical: Asia viewers point out the differences between Korean vs. Mongolian leadership

Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

As Physical: Asia continues to top the charts and garner high attention from viewers, netizens couldn't help but point out the stark difference in leadership skills between Team Korea and Team Mongolia.

Team Mongolia’s team captain, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, has recently garnered huge attention from fans for his friendly yet firm leadership skills, and viewers are taking to social media to applaud him.

Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan is a champion wrestler who specialises in bökh, which is a traditional Mongolian folk style said to have come from ancient warriors. He has competed in the National Nadaam Festival five times, while ranking high each time and has also won the President's Cup back in 2022.

Physical: Asia: Team captains show stark differences in leadership

One TikTok user has recently shared a video that shows the stark difference between Korea's team captain, Kim Dong-hyun, and Mongolia's Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan. The video shows how Dong-hyun is rather tense and visibly under pressure. So much so that at one point, he is seen covering his face with one hand.

Kim Dong-hyung gained huge popularity as the first South Korean MMA fighter to win in the UFC. He has starred in several shows, including Master in the House, The Return of Superman, Amazing Saturday, Law of the Jungle, The Great Escape, and The Iron Squad.

On the other hand, Orkhonbayar is smiling while cheering alongside his teammates. He looks relaxed and is seen to be in high spirits while clapping and cheering for his fellow teammates.

Physical: Asia alum Mark 'Mugen' Striegl gets candid about his time on the show

Physical: Asia alum Mark "Mugen" Striegl recently opened up about his time on the show as he used humour and gratitude in his social media posts. He took to social media as he wrote,

“At the start of every year I write out my goals and for 2025 I wanted to win Physical: Asia and be able do full splits. We didn't win Physical: Asia and I still can't do full splits BUT I did do the splits on Physical: Asia.”

"What a rollercoaster and absolute adventure. It was an honor and privilege to represent the country and I'm so grateful to everyone who supported our team, To my teammates, you're the best. I hope we showed the Filipino fighting spirit to the very fullest. Laban Pilipinas!"

Physical: Asia is currently streaming on Netflix. The last three episodes of Physical: Asia will be streaming on Netflix on 18 November. Stay tuned for more updates.