Complete cast breakdown of The Running Man: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

Complete cast breakdown of the much awaited movie,"The Running Man".

The much-anticipated movie “The Running Man” is all set to release on 14th November 2025. Directed by Edgar Wright, this movie revolves around Ben Richards, a needy father in a collapsing future civilisation, willing to go to any ends to provide for his family.

Ben enters a dangerous reality show, The Running Man. As he discovers all the dark secrets of the government behind this brutal game. While being pursued by professional killers for over 30 days, if he survives this challenge, he will win a cash prize and benefit his family's living conditions and help save his ailing child.

This film serves as an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. The major comparison is that the new adaptation of the 1982 book has a more realistic, edgier style than the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie from 1987. The talented cast of this film includes Glen Powell alongside Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Jayme Lawson, Katy O’Brien, Daniel Ezra, and William H. Macy.

The Running Man (2025): Complete Cast Breakdown

Glen Powell leads as Ben Richards

Ben is a desperate father who is on the lookout for ways to make money to help his family. He is reluctant and passionate about his family and is trying his best to give them a good life. Glenn Powell is best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You, Hit Man, and Devotion.

Josh Brolin as Dan Killian

He is the ruthless and cold-blooded producer of the show who shows no mercy at all. Josh Brolin has starred in Avengers, Sicario, and No Country for Old Men previously.

Colman Domingo plays Bobby “Bobby T” Thompson

Bobby is the charming host of this manhunt show. Some of his acclaimed performances include his iconic roles in Euphoria and Rustin.

Lee Pace as Evan McCone

He is the merciless leader of the Hunters. Previously, Lee Pace was seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, Halt and Catch Fire, and The Hobbit trilogy.

Michael Cera portrays Elton Parrakis



Elton’s character is that of a surprise ally who offers emotional nuance and sensitivity. Cera is well-known for Scott Pilgrim, Juno, and Superbad.

Emilia Jones as Amelia Williams

Amelia Williams, a naive young lady who starts to doubt the lies told by her government. Jones excelled in Locke & Key and CODA.

Jayme Lawson as Sheila Richards



Lawson has previously acted in Till and The Batman. In The Running Man, she plays the role of Sheila Richards, who is a brilliant wife to Ben, who is struggling to keep the family safe.

Katy O’Brien as Laughlin

Laughlin is the fellow contestant in this deadly game. O’Brien is known for The Mandalorian and Ant-Man, and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Daniel Ezra plays Bradley Throckmorton

He plays the role of a high-ranking government official trying to hide the brutal truth behind this show. Ezra has previously starred in All-American and Prime Suspect 1973, and A Discovery of Witches.

William H. Macy as Molie Jernigan

Molie Jerngan’s character is basically an ally to the rebels, helping Richards flee. Macy's is well-known for Shameless and Fargo.

Karl Glusman, Sean Hayes, Simon Haines, David Zayas (as Richard Manuel), Sophie Simnett, Sandra Dickinson, Martin Herlihy, and George Carroll are among the other cast members.

The Running Man will be released in theatres on November 14, 2025, and Paramount+ will likely stream it later.

