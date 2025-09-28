What time does Task season 1 episode 4 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Task Season 1 Episode 4 is set to be released on September 28, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. The upcoming episode, titled All Roads will eventually see how Tom will lead the investigation as one of the members from his task force is leaking internal information to the Dark Hearts.

On the other hand, Robbie and Cliff are in danger as the person they hired to move the drugs is under police custody.

Ray tried to double-cross them by sneaking into Cliff’s house to pick up the drugs with the motive to take the money in return just for himself; meanwhile, the task force reached Cliff's apartment to arrest him.

However, they didn’t find Cliff; instead, they took Ray and his wife into custody, who broke into Cliff’s House looking for the fentanyl. The Dark Hearts gets an update from Tom that the ballistics reports have confirmed that the weapon which was used to kill Warren Clark and Joanne Nance was the same one that killed two Vipers at a shootout at Zipher Bar, which proves that the murder weapon belonged to someone within their gang.

Since Eryn is the mole from Dark Hearts, who updates Robbie about the drug houses, the upcoming episode could put her in danger as well.

Although Ray suggested a name other than Freddy Frias, who could help them move the drugs.

Tom and the task force have planned to trap Robbie and Cliff by calling them to meet at a park from Ray’s phone.

Meanwhile, Robbie says that he doesn’t trust him, and they will have to go to meet him with a solid plan. If they didn't fall for Tom’s trap, the next person who can help them move the bag of fentanyl is Lee Whitehead.

Can they slip free from the trap Tom’s task force has set, or will the net finally close around them? Well, it eventually gets the answer when the fourth episode of Task season 1 comes out.

Release date of Task season 1 episode 4

The fourth episode, titled ‘All Road,’ will premiere on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at the usual 9 p.m. ET slot. The show will air on HBO and HBO Max. However, its streaming schedule changes depending on the time zone.

Episode 4 release timings across several regions are listed in the table below

Region Release date and day Time Pacific Time (PT) September 28, 2025 6:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) September 28, 2025 9:00 PM UK (BST) September 29, 2025 2:00 AM Central European Time (CET) September 29, 2025 3:00 AM India (IST) September 29, 2025 6:30 AM Australia (AEST) September 29, 2025 11:00 AM

How many episodes are there in Task season 1?

The miniseries consists of seven episodes in total, out of which three episodes have already been released and are available to stream on HBO and HBO Max. The season is now down to its final four episodes.

Here’s a complete episode guide of Task season 1

Episode number Titile Release date Episode 1 Crossings September 7, 2025 Episode 2 Family Statements September 14, 22025 Episode 3 Nobody’s Stronger Than Forgiveness September 21, 2025 Episode 4 All Roads September 27, 2025 Episode 5 Vagrants October 5, 2025 Episode 6 Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River October 12, 2025 Episode 7 A Still Small Voice October 19, 2025

What is Task all about?

The official logline of the show reads: