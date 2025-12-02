Noga reflects on heated clash with Andrei during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell-All

Host Shaun Robinson (Image via Getty)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell All Part 4 included a segment where Loren’s friend Noga joined the cast to revisit her earlier dispute with Andrei.

The discussion began after host Shaun Robinson played the clip from the episode that showed the argument. Noga said she still agreed with what she said that night, but she also stated that she felt “a lot of shame” about how she acted.

She explained that she did not like raising her voice in her friend’s home and said the moment stayed with her. Noga also repeated her view that Andrei “was twisting her words instead of actually putting a point across” during the argument.

At the Tell All, Andrei again called her “doga,” the same name he used in his previous confession. Loren and Alexei corrected him onstage.

When asked how she felt being in the same room as Andrei and Elizabeth, Noga said she had nothing against Elizabeth and was focused only on the events of that night. Yara also commented on the clip and said,

“Andrei and Noga… they were both f*cking wrong.”

Loren stated that she and Alexei “had nothing to do with it” and could not control how the argument happened. The conversation then moved to other cast reactions.

Noga explains why she felt shame and how she viewed the argument in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After

Noga used her time onstage to explain why she felt ashamed of her part in the earlier conflict. She repeated, “I stand by everything that I said,” but added that she had “a lot of shame for how I behaved that night.”

She said she did not want to raise her voice in Loren’s home and felt uncomfortable looking back on that moment.

Noga again said that Andrei “was twisting her words,” which affected the direction of the conversation. She also noted that she spoke out because she felt the exchange was moving in an unproductive way.

After the clip played, Andrei repeated the nickname “doga,” which pushed the discussion forward. The host asked Noga how she felt about seeing them again, and she said she had no issue with Elizabeth. Yara reacted by saying,

“Who the f*ck screams like that?” She added that both sides played a part in the argument. Elizabeth questioned why Noga was allowed to speak to Andrei in that manner, and Loren responded that she and Alexei “had nothing to do with it.”

As more cast members reacted, Shaun Robinson asked the rest of the couples to give their outside opinions on the situation.

Andrei responds at the Tell All as the cast weighs in

When Noga entered the stage, Andrei told her she had “two minutes.” Loren asked him, “Are you the host now?” and he replied that he did not want to see Noga. Loren told him, “Then look away,” and the host stepped in to continue the segment.

As the Tell All continued, Andrei repeated the nickname from the clip, which led to further disagreement with the group. Noga told him that he did not “deserve any respect from anyone.” Kara commented directly on how he spoke during the argument and told Elizabeth it was “f*cking rough.” Elizabeth said she experienced an anxiety attack and later chose to leave the stage.

The host asked the non-involved couples how they thought the issue could be resolved. Julia said that an apology would not help, while Jasmine said they could apologize and move on because they would not see each other again after the Tell All.

The segment ended with both sides reviewing their actions in front of the group. The discussion closed out the conflict from the earlier episode and marked the final major cast conversation of the season.

