Housekeeper's attorney admires Hulu's Murdaugh: Death in the Family series for its accurate portrayal of his late client

Created by Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr, Murdaugh: Death in the Family, is a newly added miniseries in Hulu’s library, which depicts the real crimes led by Alex Murdaugh. A circuit solicitor, Alex, was found guilty of killing his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.. His authority and power in South Carolina stemmed from his profession, which had been passed down through three generations of men who had served in the same field. Despite his strong influence and powerful background, he couldn’t keep his secrets hidden for long. Along with the murders, his financial crimes began to unravel one after another.

The show’s creator focused on every real character who was a part of Murdaugh’s life, and among them was their former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, played by Kathleen Wilhoite. Gloria was Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper, who died in 2018. However, her character was chosen by the creators to be part of the show “in order to show her relationship with the family.”

Late Murdaugh’s housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield’s, family lawyer was impressed with his client's depiction in Murdaugh: Death in the Family

Upon watching Kathleen representing Gloria, the housekeeper’s attorney, Eric Bland, shared his views on Facebook. He was impressed by how keenly the creators have made Gloria’s character an important part of the series. Gloria’s two sons were also a part of the miniseries. He wrote,

“My hats off to the writers and the producers for portraying Gloria in such a glorious light. As I have said countless times on TV and in the newspaper, it grinds me to a halt when I hear (Gloria) being described as simply a housekeeper. Don’t get me wrong. There is nothing wrong with being a housekeeper; it is virtuous and honest work. But as you can see from the series, Gloria was so much more than that to the entire Murdaugh family. She was someone who was trusted, although not valued as much as she should’ve been, and an absolute rock for Paul.”

He added,

“Don’t get caught up in the timeline modifications or try and find a gotcha moment because something was written incorrectly as to the true facts, just take it as gospel on how vital Gloria was to her family as well as to the Murdaughs. I have spent so much time with Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott, Gloria’s two sons. They are the nicest and most appreciative young men I could’ve ever asked for as clients. You can tell that the goodness and warmth of Gloria is spread all over those men Gloria’s family of her sister Ginger and brothers Scott and Eric are equally warm and devout Christians. Salt of the Earth people.”

Gloria’s death was mysterious. She died at the Murdaugh’s house after falling from the stairs. The reason for her death was first said to be an accident. Alex claimed that she died after their dog accidentally caused her to fall. Later, Alex admitted in legal documents that he lied about his dog causing her fall. He also faced charges for insurance fraud, as he tried to profit from her death.

Michael D. Fuller opened up about Gloria on the Murdaugh: Death in the Family podcast and said (via People),

“We chose to keep Gloria... We decided that in order to show her relationship with the family, with Paul in particular, it made story truth sense to have her be alive and see how that plays out in the current timeline of our show."

Gloria’s attorney wrote,

“I am very grateful for Hulu giving an accurate portrayal of our client Gloria and our other worthy clients, Sandy and Stephen Smith.”

Murdaugh: Death in the Family is available to stream on Hulu. The show released its first three episodes on October 15, 2025, and then followed a weekly release schedule, dropping a new episode every Wednesday. The miniseries consists of eight episodes and is set to conclude its season on November 19, 2025.