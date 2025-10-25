"I’m also enjoying a little break" - Everything on the Menu's Braun Strowman shares how he’s exploring TV and movie projects after leaving WWE

Braun Strowman makes his way to the ring during SmackDown (Image via Getty)

Braun Strowman, formerly known as Adam Scherr in WWE, is currently taking a break from professional wrestling to focus on television and movie projects. In a recent interview with In The Kliq, Strowman said,

“I’m also enjoying a little break because my body is starting to somewhat feel normal. I’m getting some of these injuries healed up that were nagging for years, and stuff like that.”

While he has not ruled out returning to the ring, his immediate focus is on his new ventures. Strowman is currently promoting his USA Network show, Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, which will air following an upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Everything on the Menu's Braun Strowman focuses on entertainment ventures during his wrestling hiatus

Exploring TV and movie projects

In the same In The Kliq interview, Strowman outlined his current entertainment projects, explaining that he is attached to four movies next year and is in discussions for four to five other television shows.

His schedule indicates a focus on opportunities outside of wrestling. He also addressed his wrestling experience, noting that he still misses being in the ring and that his "[hands]" are capable of action, but he is currently taking a break. He also addressed speculation about a possible part-time return to WWE, noting,

“When asked specifically about a report from earlier this year that mentioned Strowman possibly coming back to WWE sometime in the future on a part-time basis, he said not to believe everything you hear.”

Everything on the Menu

Strowman’s show, Everything on the Menu, produced by WWE Studios, features him traveling across the United States to sample food from both well-known and emerging restaurants.

Strowman described the concept, explaining that he enjoys "eating" and appreciates traveling with WWE, which allowed him to experience many different walks of life in the culinary space.

The series emphasizes trying multiple dishes at each location. Strowman explained,

“Half the time I go out to these restaurants, I’m like, I can't make up my mind what I want to eat.”

The idea for the show developed while Strowman was recovering from a neck injury in 2023. He explained that during his time at home, he reflected on whether he would ever be able to "wrestle again," lift weights, or maintain a normal life, given his size of six-foot-eight and 350 pounds. While considering these challenges, he recognized that he was fortunate not only for his physical attributes but also for having a natural ability to bring joy to others. He added that this realization motivated him to find ways to continue "putting smiles on people’s faces," which ultimately inspired the concept for Everything on the Menu.

In-ring future

Regarding his professional wrestling career, Strowman emphasized that his focus remains on entertainment for now. In In The Kliq, he said,

“You’ll see me when I feel like letting you see me, when it comes to that. I’m really focused on the food space.”

He also reiterated his openness to wrestling in the future without committing to a timeline. Strowman’s current activities indicate a period of professional diversification while allowing time for recovery from long-term injuries.

His involvement with Everything on the Menu and other television and film projects highlights his focus on entertainment outside of WWE, while leaving the option for a wrestling return open.

Stay tuned for more updates.