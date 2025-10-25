"I’m pondering life" - Everything on the Menu's Braun Strowman opens up about his passion for food and life beyond WWE

Braun Strowman makes his entrance during SmackDown at Crypto.com Arena on March 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

Braun Strowman, the former WWE superstar, is exploring new opportunities beyond wrestling with his USA Network series Everything on the Menu.

The show takes him to eight cities, including Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and Tampa, to visit restaurants with distinct histories and offerings.

In an exclusive interview with SEScoops on October 22, 2025, Strowman said,

“As I’m out recovering, I’m pondering life. Whether I’m ever going to be able to wrestle again, lift weights. What am I going to be able to do in life? Something inside of me, I know that I have, is the ability to put smiles on people’s faces. How can I continue to do that?”

Everything on the Menu's Braun Strowman shares his culinary journey and post-WWE pursuits

Concept and development of the series

Strowman explained that his interest in food and community dining experiences inspired the series. He said he would often order two or three entrees at places, which got him and his team thinking about a travel show that would encapsulate all this, highlighting his "thinking" behind the concept.

Strowman recalled that he picked up the 96-ounce prime rib and ate it like a "loaf of bread." USA Network approved the series, which now presents each episode as a visit to two restaurants.

He described the structure:

“The first restaurant is more the signature dish of the city. All those restaurants were open 30,40,50, 60 years. Getting in there and talking to the owners and chefs and the customers and hearing the lineage of the restaurants.”

He continued by explaining that hearing the stories of the community, the outreach, and everything that keeps these restaurants going reveals the “heartbeat” in these cities.

He added that visiting these establishments allows one to experience a piece of American history that has been part of the community for decades, while the second restaurant featured in each episode highlights a "hotspot or an up-and-coming" location frequently discussed.

Personal engagement and interaction

Strowman highlighted interactions with restaurant owners and local figures during filming. In Washington, D.C., he spent time at Ben’s Chili Bowl with Virginia Ali.

“Within 30 seconds of talking to her, I felt like I’ve known her my whole life. I got to go back behind in the kitchen and get my hands dirty. They showed me the whole process,” he said.

He added that the closing included her kissing him on the cheek and telling him she felt the lord blessed her with another son, which brought a tear to his eye and was "very special."

Another meaningful visit took place in Orlando at Beefy King. Strowman recalled his early days moving to Florida with limited resources, saying he knew he could get a sandwich that was good, priced well, and fed him "well."

He also described community support during the pandemic, noting that he and another spot in Orlando, Jimmy Hula, helped partner together to feed a thousand AdventHealth and Orlando Health employees on the frontlines, which he described as a mission he was able to "accomplish."

Learning and skills applied

Strowman noted that the show allowed him to apply skills gained during his WWE career. He explained that throughout his time with WWE, he learned tools to be articulate and break the "stereotypes" that follow big people, adding that he is really proud of all this.

He emphasized the show’s approachability, noting that by not knowing the "foodie" terms or official terminology of the process, the everyman learns alongside the audience.

He concluded by referencing his own menu item at Beefy King:

“Now after my episode debuts I will have my own sandwich on the menu. They are putting the monster on the menu.”

Stay tuned for more updates.