Everything on the Menu's Braun Strowman serves up a blue-collar take on fine dining in his new food adventure show

WWE wrestler Braun Strowman walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Image via Getty)

Braun Strowman, known in the wrestling world as the “Monster of All Monsters,” takes his appetite beyond the ring with his new television venture, Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman.

The former WWE star, whose real name is Adam Scherr, leads a food adventure that merges his large-scale eating habits with an accessible take on fine dining.

Airing on the USA Network, the series follows Strowman as he travels across the country to explore local favorites and upscale restaurants, ordering everything on the menu in each episode while offering viewers a straightforward view of diverse culinary experiences.

Inside Braun Strowman’s new food series, Everything on the Menu

From wrestling to food television

According to The New York Times, after more than a decade in professional wrestling, Strowman left World Wrestling Entertainment following his contract release in May.

He has since transitioned into food television, becoming the first WWE alumnus to host a show of this nature.

“I know I’m not this super-educated human being in the culinary arts, but I’ve always been passionate about eating,” he said.

His passion for food has been enduring. In his formative years as a novice wrestler, he frequently dined at Beefy King, a sandwich shop in Orlando that subsequently named a large stacked roast beef sandwich "the Monster" in tribute to him.

The show, which airs after SmackDown, features Strowman visiting different cities and dining at a mix of casual and fine dining restaurants.

The premise is simple: in every location, he orders everything on the menu, exploring flavors and techniques from a working-class perspective.

A blue-collar look at fine dining

Everything on the Menu distinguishes itself from traditional culinary series by presenting upscale food through the lens of someone new to its language and customs.

Strowman said he often finds professional cooking shows difficult to follow because their culinary terms can be complex, which is why his program offers what he calls a “blue-collar” explanation of food, making dishes and techniques easier for viewers to understand.

In one episode, he visits the Michelin-starred restaurant Alinea in Chicago, where he samples a taffy apple balloon filled with helium.

The series balances humor and genuine curiosity as Strowman navigates both comfort food and experimental cuisine.

Val Boreland, president of entertainment at Versant, the Comcast company that owns the USA Network, said production support came early.

“When you have done this as long as I have, you have to trust your gut. He just sparkled,” Boreland explained.

Rooted in family and tradition

Strowman’s connection to food is influenced by his upbringing in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina.

His family grew their own produce and relied on home-cooked meals.

“We didn’t have a whole lot growing up, but we never went without,” he said.

His father, once a professional softball player, baked cakes using fruit from their yard, while his mother, a skilled home cook, remains his inspiration.

He shared that his favorite meal “still to this day” is the cube steak and mashed potatoes prepared by his mother.

He continues to cook at home, preparing venison from his hunts in Wisconsin and experimenting with recipes such as Sriracha-maple smoked salmon.

Looking ahead

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ debut season of the series consists of visits to Fort Worth, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C. Strowman mentioned that he intends to demystify fine dining for the audience.

According to him, one of the reasons for his intention is to break “stereotypes” that are generally linked to big men and women, and to point out that the program is his way of changing the perception of people like him, not only in the culinary field but in different areas as ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌well.

