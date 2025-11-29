Dancing With the Stars' Witney Carson deletes text screenshot showing her message to husband about Dylan and Zac Efron amid season 34 finale week

DWTS star Witney Carson attends the premiere of Disney's "Tron: Ares" (Image via Getty)

During the week of the season 34 finale of Dancing With the Stars, professional dancer Witney Carson deleted a social media post showing her text conversation with husband Carson McAllister regarding Dylan Efron and his brother Zac Efron.

The screenshot, which Page Six reported on November 28, featured messages from earlier in the season when Carson praised Witney’s performance with partner Robert Irwin.

The deleted post included a brief exchange about Zac Efron attending the November 18 semifinals to support Dylan, a finalist with professional dancer Daniella Karagach.

The messages read, "Zac Efron is here," and Witney responded,

"I saw! They are trying to get votes."

Witney shared the initial post to highlight her husband’s support throughout the season, but the portion referencing the Efrons gained attention from fans and media.

Us Weekly contacted Witney’s representative for comment regarding the exchange. The screenshot was removed from social media shortly after publication.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Finale: Witney Carson shares and removes messages about the Efron brothers

Celebration of Season 34 win

Witney Carson and Robert Irwin were announced as the winners of season 34. Carson, 32, shared an Instagram video on November 27 reflecting on the victory, stating,

"I seriously have no words. I’m just, like, coming off all the adrenaline and the messages have been incredible."

She mentioned the significance of winning alongside Robert, 21, and noted that cohost Alfonso Ribeiro, with whom she won season 19, presented their mirrorball trophy.

Witney explained that the day also held personal meaning, noting that the number "eleven" has been significant to her and Carson since his father passed away.

She added that the date, 11-11, carried importance for them both and that the timing of her victory felt particularly meaningful.

Recognition of fellow competitors

Despite the deleted messages, Witney posted content honoring the other Dancing With the Stars season 34 finalists and their professional partners.

On November 28, she highlighted Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach via her Instagram Story.

She shared a photograph of the pair hugging on the plane to New York City following the finale on November 25.

Regarding Daniella, Witney wrote,

"I’m always so inspired by you, you are an absolute beast — can you tell me how you managed to do the most incredible instant dance foxtrot?!!! WTF."

She continued that she was proud of Daniella Karagach for being the "best mama" and acknowledged the difficulty of balancing professional and personal responsibilities.

Witney noted Daniella’s ability to manage both roles effectively during the season.

Witney also highlighted Dylan Efron, stating that watching him "shine" and develop week by week was a pleasure. She emphasized his growth throughout the competition and his approachable nature.

She concluded her remarks by describing herself as a "fan" of Dylan, noting his contributions and participation in season 34.

Plans following the finale

Following the Dancing With the Stars season 34 finale, Witney confirmed plans to visit Robert Irwin in Australia the following year. Robert mentioned to E! News on November 26 that he looked forward to seeing Witney and explained that she would be "coming down to Australia" to visit him. Witney responded,

"I am, next spring, I’m there. You’re not getting rid of me that easy!"

The deletion of the text screenshot occurred during a period of social media activity highlighting Witney’s season achievements, her communication with her husband, and her interactions with fellow competitors.

