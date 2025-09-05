Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2 Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is an animated series that bridges the events of the Survivor Trilogy (2013–2018) to the classic games. Developed by Tasha Huo with Legendary Television and Powerhouse Animation, the series blends globetrotting adventures with mythology, artifacts, traps, and plenty of danger.

The story continues with Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2, confirmed as the final season, arriving later this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

Release details for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2 will premiere on December 11, 2025. The series will close its chapter with the upcoming season, bringing Lara’s animated journey to a fitting conclusion. As usual, the streaming platform will follow its standard release pattern and release the whole season collectively at the standard time of 12 am PT/3 am ET in the United States.

Here’s a detailed release timing for the upcoming installment based on different regions:

Region Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) December 11, 2025 12 am USA (Eastern Time) December 11, 2025 3 am United Kingdom (British Summer Time) December 11, 2025 8 am Central Europe (Central European Time) December 11, 2025 9 am Eastern Europe (Eastern European Time) Decemeber 11, 2025 10 am India (Indian Standard Time) December 11, 2025 12:30 pm Japan (Japan Standard Time) December 11, 2025 4 pm

Cast and character details

For the upcoming season, Hayley Atwell returns as Lara Croft, delivering a performance that balances toughness, wit, and vulnerability. Karen Fukuhara as Sam, O-T Fagbenle as Eshu, Allen Maldonado as Zip, and Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava are a few of the other notable cast members confirmed for the upcoming season. Together, this cast forms Lara’s growing support network—a key theme in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2, as the once-isolated explorer learns to rely on her team.

Plot details for the upcoming season explored: A new quest with old wounds

The detailed logline shared via the Netflix Tudum article for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2 States:

When adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2 builds directly on the emotional and narrative threads of the first installment. Previously, Lara battled Charles Devereaux over the peril stones, artifacts tied to Chinese cosmology and the goddess Nu’wa. The first season ended with Lara restoring the stones to their rightful place, gaining self-acceptance, and finding balance after years of grief. The upcoming season not only answers Sam’s fate but also evolves Lara’s character arc. Showrunner Tasha Huo has teased that the series will focus on Lara moving from “isolated lone wolf” to leader of a trusted team.

By combining rich mythology with fast-paced action and deeper character arcs, the show gives fans a definitive version of Lara’s journey toward becoming the legend she was always destined to be. Mark your calendars for December 11, 2025, when Lara Croft’s final animated chapter arrives on Netflix.