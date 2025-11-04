When and where to watch the Beaver Moon and Taurid meteor shower this week

NIEDERHOLLABRUNN, AUSTRIA - APRIL 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Multiple exposures were combined to produce this image.) Startrails are seen during the Lyrids meteor shower over Michaelskapelle on April 20, 2020 in Niederhollabrunn, Austria. The clear skies created by the New Moon coincide with the Lyrid meteor shower, an annual display caused by the Earth passing through a cloud of debris from a comet called C/186 Thatcher. (Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)

​This week, the night sky will bring two special sights — the Beaver Moon and the Taurid meteor shower. Both will appear around the same time, making it a great few nights to look up and enjoy the sky.

When to see the Beaver Moon

The Full Moon of November, the Beaver Moon, will appear at its brightest on November 5, 2025, at approximately 8:19 a.m. ET.

The best time for viewing is shortly after sunset when the Moon rises in the east. It will appear larger and brighter than normal. It gained the name "Beaver Moon" from the time of the year when beavers build their dams before the start of winter.

When to see the Taurid meteor shower

The Taurid meteor shower also reaches its peak this week, from November 4 to 5. The Taurids do not produce a large number of meteors, but they usually showcase bright and slow-moving fireballs, which are conspicuous in the sky.

If the weather is clear, you will be able to see about 5-10 meteors per hour. The best viewing will be after midnight when the sky is darkest. Though the bright Full Moon might make it harder to see the smaller meteors, the bigger and brighter ones should still be visible.

Where to look

Both the Beaver Moon and the Taurid meteors can be seen from most parts of the world, including North America, Europe and Asia.

For the meteor shower, look toward the Taurus constellation, which appears in the eastern sky late at night. You don’t need any equipment — just find a dark, open area, lie back and give your eyes time to adjust.

For the Beaver Moon, simply look east right after sunset. It will be bright and easy to spot.

Tips for watching

Go somewhere away from city lights for the best view.

Bring a warm jacket and maybe a blanket or chair to sit on.

Turn off your phone's light so your eyes can adjust to the dark.

Be patient — it can take a few minutes before you start seeing meteors.

This week’s night sky will be bright, calm and worth watching. The Beaver Moon will light up the evening, while the Taurids might surprise you with a few glowing streaks.

If the skies are clear, step outside between November 4 and 5 and look up. You don’t need a telescope or camera — just your eyes and a little time.