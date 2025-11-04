"Good chemistry in life": Odessa A'zion shares her experience working with Rachel Sennott in HBO's I Love LA

Few on-screen pairings have generated as much authentic energy this year as Odessa A’zion and Rachel Sennott in HBO’s new comedy I Love LA. Created and written by Sennott, the series captures the messy, magnetic friendships and quarter-life chaos of a generation trying to make sense of life in Los Angeles. Odessa A’zion, best known for her roles in Grand Army and Hellraiser, stars as Tallulah, an unpredictable yet charming influencer who reunites with her former best friend Maia, played by Sennott. Together, their chaotic chemistry drives the show’s humor and heart.

Produced by Sennott alongside Emma Barrie (Barry), I Love LA offers a biting yet empathetic look at friendship, ambition, and emotional burnout in the city of dreams. Since premiering on HBO and Max, it’s quickly gained traction as one of the most authentic Gen Z ensemble comedies in recent memory.

Odessa A’zion speaks on working with Rachel Sennott and the chemistry between them

The spark between Odessa A’zion and Rachel Sennott isn’t just acting magic — it’s real-life connection turned into creative fuel. Speaking to The Wrap, A’zion explained how she and Sennott’s natural dynamic translated seamlessly into their on-screen friendship:

“You either have chemistry or you don’t have chemistry. And Rachel and I just had really good chemistry in life, and then for these characters. We bounce off each other really well, improv-wise,” A’zion explained.

That chemistry fuels the tension and tenderness between their characters, Maia and Tallulah, whose friendship rekindles after years apart. In the show, Tallulah suddenly reappears in Maia’s life, claiming success as an influencer but secretly dealing with heartbreak and instability. A’zion revealed that the layers behind Tallulah’s story — the confidence, the chaos, and the vulnerability — made her character both fun and challenging to play.

“They were both probably jealous of each other and felt betrayed by each other. We first hear it from Maia’s perspective — how Tallulah betrayed her. I’m sure Tallulah felt like Maia betrayed her as well for going to LA and staying in LA when they wanted to do New York together,” A’zion reflected.

The I Love LA star added that her favorite part of the experience was the creative collaboration she shared with Sennott and the show’s writers:

“The best way to work is to have freedom to collaborate and make the character your own,” she said.

That freedom helped A’zion shape Tallulah’s signature aesthetic — “super femme and tight”, she described — which stood in sharp contrast to her own more laid-back style. Though the series pokes fun at influencer culture, A’zion clarified that her character isn’t meant to represent every social media star:

“She’s obviously flawed, like a lot of the other characters in the show as well — every character is a little flawed. I don’t think that all influencers are like her. She’s very particular. She’s super driven, though, and has her s–t together for the most part, not all the way,” she said.

Everything we know about I Love LA

HBO’s latest sitcom I Love LA follows a group of twenty-something friends reuniting after years apart, only to realize how much life and living in Los Angeles has changed them. The ensemble includes Jordan Firstman as Charlie, True Whitaker as Alani, and Josh Hutcherson as Dylan, Maia’s boyfriend. Each character offers a distinct perspective on ambition, love, and identity in a city that constantly tests its dreamers.

Sennott, who rose to fame with Bottoms and Shiva Baby, described I Love LA as “Entourage for internet girls”, combining sharp comedy with sincere self-reflection. Executive producer Emma Barrie adds a generational balance, helping the series capture the anxiety, humor, and ambition that define modern young adulthood.

The show’s Los Angeles backdrop is as much a character as its cast. From stylish coffee shops to influencer hangouts like Tenants of the Trees, I Love LA embraces the contradictions of a city where self-reinvention is both a lifestyle and a survival mechanism. The premiere episode even features what A’zion calls a “quintessential LA experience” — a drive from East Hollywood to the beach, soundtracked by Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.”

New episodes of I Love LA air Sundays at 7:30 pm PT/10:30 pm ET on HBO and stream on Max in the United States. For fans of Girls or Broad City, this might just be HBO’s next must-watch hit.