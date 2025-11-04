Who was Daniel Owen? QSI International School mourns director and teen son stung to death by swarm of hornets during vacation

Giant Asian hornet is one of the largest species of hornet (Image via Getty)

Director of QSI International School, Daniel Owen, lost his life along with his son Cooper last month on October 15, 2025. The duo was zip-lining at a Laos-based resort, Green Jungle Park, when they were stung by a swarm of Asian giant hornets.

The New York Post stated that the pair was also accompanied by a guide at the time of the incident, whose condition remains unknown for now. QSI mourned the sudden demise of Daniel and Cooper, saying that they were sad to hear about it.

“Dan dedicated 18 years to QSI, serving in five different schools and touching countless lives with his warmth, leadership and unwavering commitment to education. He was deeply loved across our community and will be profoundly missed,” the school said.

Notably, Daniel Owen and Cooper were moving down a tree when the insects attacked. The duo died after being transported to the hospital. According to The Times, there were no signs of anaphylactic shock when Daniel and Cooper were initially taken to the Phakan Arocavet Clinic.

The official website of the Utah State University says that the Asian giant hornets are considered to be the largest species of hornet. Their nests are mostly found below the ground. The preys usually include large beetles, and the stings can be dangerous, resulting in pain and swelling.

The clinic doctor, Phanomsay Phakan, recalled the time when he saw the injuries of Daniel Owen and Cooper, saying that there were red spots throughout their bodies with more than a hundred stings. Phakan also stated:

“I thought already that it’s a very dangerous situation because I had never seen it as bad as that. I have never seen a death and I have been working for more than 20 years.”

Daniel Owen had a long list of experience over the years: Career and other details explained

The Hai Phong, Vietnam, native has been trending after the news of his death went viral. Everyone who knew Owen over the years expressed their grief. His friend and a teacher at QSI, John Gaines, described Daniel as a “big brother”, adding that his height grabbed a lot of attention among the students.

Daniel Owen initially worked for around two years at the Almaty International School, as revealed in his LinkedIn profile. Back in 2010, he came to QSI - International School of Dongguan as a Secondary Teacher. Owen was later promoted to the College Counselor.

He then became the Director of Instruction at the International School of Business, serving in the position for three years. Owen was also the Director of the International School of Musik and joined the International School of Haiphong in 2023, where he was working before his death.

A spokesperson for Green Jungle Park also paid tribute to Owen, stating that they are checking the current procedures after the incident to avoid such cases again.

“This event is unprecedented in our experience and, to our understanding, in Luang Prabang as well. It was an unforeseeable and extraordinary natural occurrence.”

A former student of QSI, Anushka Mahar, said that she always felt comfortable while approaching Daniel Owen for any reason. Mahar stated that Owen helped her in the “university searches” from her freshman year to ensure that she could get a scholarship.

Daniel’s survivors include his wife, Jessica. Further updates on his personal life are currently awaited. Owen’s LinkedIn account stated that he completed his higher studies from the University of Idaho and American College of Education.