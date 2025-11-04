Cast of Selling Sunset - Bre Tiesi, Mary Bonnet and more host the TMZ After Dark tour

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Khloe Terae, Nathalia Castellon, Bre Tiesi, Khloe Terae and Lauren Little attend the "Selling Sunset" Season 9 Premiere Party Hosted by Bre Tiesi at Gravitas on October 29, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for "Selling Sunset")

Ahead of the new ninth season of Selling Sunset, the powerhouse cast of Netflix’s reality show joined the TMZ After Dark Tour during this Halloween weekend. Mary Bonnet, Bre Tiesi, Amanza Smith, and Sandra Vergara were in great spirits, keeping everyone excited on the bus as they toured around Hollywood.

The TMZ After Dark Tour allows attendees to “experience the vibrant Los Angeles nightlife.'' According to Bigbustours, “it’s a 2-hour party journey with live entertainment onboard from a popular DJ, who will keep the energy high.”

Bre Tiesi and Mary Bonnet were dressed up in perfect Halloween costumes. The duo dressed up as a villainous couple from DC Comics, Joker and Harley Quinn. The fun of a lively bus ride through Hollywood doubled when the stars of Netflix’s hit show joined in for the ride. The stars became hosts, shared some fun gossip with everyone, and joined in to vibe, dance, and enjoy with guests.

Mary, dressed as Harley Quinn, even shared some juicy behind-the-scenes secrets about Selling Sunset season 9, which is now streaming on Netflix. Mary and Bre also said that “there’s no real drama at work.” As the bus toured LA’s popular nightlife spots, the Selling Sunset cast shared that even though the show’s episodes look dramatic, things behind the scenes are actually calm. The celebrity-hosted ride stopped at places like Sapphire Nightclub, Rainbow Bar & Grill, Roosterfish, and Burgundy Room.

With everyone enjoying their complimentary Monster Energy drinks and the Selling Sunset stars rocking their Halloween costumes, the fun on the TMZ After Dark Tour reached another level. The stars brought glamor, energy, and excitement to the streets of Hollywood, making the night unforgettable for everyone on board. TMZ could likely plan to host more celebrity-filled tours like this soon, and the good news is, tickets for next week’s TMZ After Dark Tour are still available for anyone who wants to join the wild Hollywood ride.

Know all about Bre Tiesi and the cast of Selling Sunset, who hopped on the TMZ After Dark Tour bus

Bre Tiesi, who joined the show in season 6, is a real estate agent, known for her high-profile lifestyle and for being open about her personal life, including being the mother of Nick Cannon’s child.

Mary Bonnet is another top realtor at The Oppenheim Group. On the show, she’s one of the top-selling agents and often handles multi-million-dollar listings in Los Angeles.

Amanza Smith started as a stager (decorating homes for sale) and later became a real estate agent on Selling Sunset.

Sandra Vergara is the newest addition to the cast. She is a realtor and actress/model, bringing new energy to the show.

According to Netflix, Selling Sunset is all about “the elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.”