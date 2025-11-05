"Mean-girl bully": Selling Sunset's Bre fires back after being accused of sending alleged texts about Chrishell and G Flip

Bre Tiesi from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

Selling Sunset season 9 reunion dropped on November 5, 2025, in which Chrishell Stause found herself in the middle of all the drama with her co-stars.

She not only clashed with Nicole Young and reflected on her dispute with Emma Hernan, but also got into a heated altercation with Bre Tiesi.

It all started when Bre claimed she preferred speaking to people in person rather than taking to social media, as Chrishell did when criticizing Emma’s partner, Blake, in May 2025.

Chrishell, however, disagreed, claiming she had seen text messages from Bre, in which she allegedly spoke about her and her non-binary partner, G Flip.

Bre denied the claim and called out Chrishell for spewing lies.



“You’re a f**king mean-girl bully. That’s what you are,” Bre said.



The confrontation between the two cast members got so heated that others had to leave the stage to get some air.

Eventually, reunion host and Queer Eye fame Tan France put an end to the argument with a lunch break.

In an interview with Variety on October 31, 2025, Chrishell claimed she had seen text messages from Bre, in which she had used slurs and made fun of “someone who’s the most important person in my life,” G Flip.

Selling Sunset fame Chrishell admits Bre Tiesi brings out the worst in her







It all started when Tan asked Bre about Chrishell’s decision to call out her former best friend Emma’s boyfriend on social media.

According to Bre, there was no justification for that, as she felt social media was not the right place for confrontations.



“I think that no matter what, if like I don’t f**k with you anymore, we’re not friends, like, I just never believed in publicly doing that,” she explained.



She added that she always said whatever was on her mind, either in front of the cameras or to a person’s face.

However, Chrishell disagreed, claiming she had seen some text messages of how she spoke about her and G.



“Here you go again with your delulu bulls**t,” Bre responded.



The Selling Sunset star claimed she had never described G, adding that she liked them “way more” than she liked Chrishell.

Bre continued, saying she never had an issue with G and had always said “nice things” about them.

Chrishell remained unconvinced and pointed out that the text messages were brought to her by a person who worked for Bre.

Bre continued to defend herself, saying text messages could be faked and accusing Chrishell of making a situation.

The tension escalated as the two of them went back and forth, abusing each other. While the altercation continued, their co-stars began leaving the stage one after the other.

Tan then announced a lunch break, requesting the cast members to take some time off.

However, Bre remained adamant about dismissing Chrishell, as she called her a “fake a** b****.”

Elsewhere, Chrishell was heard saying that Bre brought out the worst in her.



“I dare anyone to deal with her and her not bring out the absolute devil in you. So, it just is what it is,” she said.



Meanwhile, cameras captured Bre saying that Chrishell was a “psycho-b***h,” and that everything she did was “completely out of pocket and unnecessary.”



“Chrishell can kiss my a**,” she concluded.



The duo did not continue their altercation upon returning to the stage, as the Selling Sunset host shifted attention to other topics.

Stay tuned for more updates.