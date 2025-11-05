"I don't receive any support at all": Selling Sunset's Chelsea reacts to Mary's "poor, struggling single mom" taunt at the reunion

Mary and Chelsea from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani becomes emotional at the reunion after watching a clip of Mary Bonnet taunting her narrative of a single-mother life.

On November 5, 2025, the Netflix show released its reunion, in which Chelsea and Mary confronted each other after their heated argument in season 9.

While watching a clip of their fallout, Chelsea heard Mary comment on her single-mother life, saying:



“I still stand by feeling that the flowers were not genuine. And her struggling single-mom act is like… That’s-- Please. She’s got a rich f**king ex-husband that pays her support, and she’s on the f**king global TV show, and she’s poor, struggling single mom? Ask Amanza and I how a single mom is.”



Chelsea teared up upon hearing that, and clarified:



“Mary, just so you know, I don’t receive any support at all. Just for your information. None.”



The Selling Sunset star added that ever since she filed for divorce, she had been taking care of her own finances.

It was a direct reference to her ex-husband, Jeff Lazkani, whom she married in 2017. In March 2024, she filed for divorce from him, citing irreconcilable differences as her reason. However, speculations about his alleged infidelity continued to surface.

The reunion also saw Mary and Chelsea reflect on the bouquet situation, with Mary insisting that Chelsea had not sent the flowers to her with pure intentions.

What happened between Chelsea and Mary in the Selling Sunset season 9 reunion?







In the show, Mary clashed with Chelsea over flowers. Chelsea had sent them to her after Mary experienced a burglary in her house and incurred significant losses.

When Mary received the bouquet, she was filming for Selling Sunset with Bre and her husband, Romain.

Contrary to expectations, Mary lost her cool as soon as she received the flowers, convinced that Chelsea had sent them, knowing that her effort would be caught on tape.

Later in the series, she confronted Chelsea, who defended herself, saying that she sent them because she cared.

Chelsea stressed that she knew how it felt to be a single mother and go through such an experience, but Mary remained unconvinced.

Watching the whole situation back at the reunion, when host Tan France asked Mary if her “single-mom” comment was “too low of a blow,” she said:



“I have been a struggling single mom since I’m 15, and anybody, like, Amanza knows… that is struggling, knows actions, like your words or something, mean just as much if not more than flowers.”



At that point, Chelsea clarified that she received no child support or alimony from her ex-husband.

She added that whenever she brought up the subject of being a single mother, it was never for “pity” or for people’s sympathy.

Upon hearing that, Mary apologized for her comment. However, Bre doubled down on calling the flowers fake.

She firmly believed that Chelsea had conveniently timed the delivery of the flowers.

Chelsea denied the accusation and claimed it was a coincidence that Mary was filming the “very next day” she ordered the flowers.

The Selling Sunset star added that it was “the human thing” to reach out to Mary when she had just been through an unpleasant experience.

Later, Mary admitted that she was stressed about the burglary and its impact, which prompted her to have such a drastic reaction to the flowers.



“I mean, normally, I don’t overreact like that. Like, I’m the mediator of things. And so, I mean, for sure, I was on edge,” Mary said.



When Tan said that he hoped Mary would resolve the tension soon, she remained skeptical. According to her, the environment in the office was distracting and unproductive.

Stay tuned for more updates.