When is the meteor shower tonight and how can you watch the Perseids at their peak?

[UNVERIFIED CONTENT] Star trails over a light polluted Sutton Courtenay (a small village in Oxfordshire). A meteor from the Perseid meteor shower is visible.

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most popular and most watched meteor showers each year. It happens when Earth moves through a path filled with dust and small rocks left by Comet Swift-Tuttle. When these tiny pieces hit Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up and create bright streaks of light in the night sky.

In 2025, the Perseid meteor shower is expected to be at its strongest on the night of August 12 and early morning of August 13. This is when the most meteors will be seen every hour, depending on how clear and dark the sky is where you live.

The Perseids are best seen between midnight and early morning hours

The best time to watch the Perseid meteor shower is after midnight, with the most meteors usually showing up between 2:00 and 4:00 a.m. This is when the sky is darkest, and the part of the sky where the meteors seem to come from is higher up.

But in 2025, the moon will be quite bright during those hours, which might make it harder to see the smaller meteors. Still, if you’re in a dark place away from city lights, you might be able to see around 15 to 20 meteors every hour. Some of them could be bright enough to stand out, even with moonlight.

Even though the meteors appear to come from the Perseus constellation, they can show up anywhere in the sky. So it’s best to look toward the darkest part of the sky, away from the moon.​

What to do and where to go for the best view of the meteor shower

To get the best view of the Perseids, try to go to a location that is far away from street lights, buildings, or city glow. Rural areas, open fields, or quiet parks often work well. Avoid using your phone or any lights during viewing, as it can take your eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the dark.

You don’t need any special equipment like telescopes or binoculars. It’s actually better to watch with your eyes alone, since meteors move fast and can show up anywhere in the sky. Lying on a mat or reclining chair may also help.

Some observatories and science groups also offer livestreams online for those who can’t step outside or are in cloudy areas. These livestreams usually start around 9 to 10 p.m. local time, but the best time to see meteors is later in the night.

Even with the full moon making the sky brighter this year, the Perseid meteor shower is still expected to show many bright and fast-moving meteors. These meteors travel at speeds of about 59 kilometers per second and often leave visible trails as they pass through the sky.

This meteor shower has been observed for many years. It is one of the most active and returns around the same time every year. No equipment or special knowledge is needed - just a clear sky and time to watch.