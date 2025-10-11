General Hospital weekly update (October 6 to October 10, 2025): Monica’s Will Shocks, Portia Faces Uncertainty, and Michael’s Alibi Crumbles

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital's October 6–10, 2025 week was full of shocking events that changed several storylines. The week's episodes revealed shocking truths, emotional conflicts, and twists that kept viewers in suspense. General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu, where Port Charles drama continues.

This week was all about Monica's will reading to Portia's pregnancy announcement and Drew's shooting evidence search. The plot advanced due to character changes like Ronnie's unexpected inheritance of the Quartermaine mansion and Josslyn's secret. Here are the key moments from this week's episodes.

General Hospital: Everything that Happened in the Episode (October 6 to October 10, 2025)

Monica's Will Leaves the Quartermaines Stunned

The reading of Monica Quartermaine's will was a major revelation this week. Expecting inheritance drama, the Quartermaine family was surprised when Ronnie, a relative unknown, received the house. Ronnie's inheritance of Quartermaine mansion shocked everyone, especially Tracy, who questioned the will's validity. Alexis assured everyone that Monica's estate lawyer confirmed the change, but Tracy accused Ronnie of forging the document.

This shocking news split the family, with each member processing it differently. Ronnie, who was once estranged from Monica, revealed a personal history, adding to the will's mystery. Tracy was determined to prove Monica's will was tampered with and fight the inheritance. This incident will cause conflict in future episodes as the Quartermaine estate's future is at stake.

Portia's Shocking Pregnancy Discovery

Portia's pregnancy announcement this week was an emotional rollercoaster. She initially dismissed her dizziness and nausea as minor. Portia took a pregnancy test after a private moment and got a positive result. Father uncertainty and pregnancy shock were both shocking. Portia wasn't sure if Curtis or Isaiah was the father, adding to the confusion.

Portia's discovery raised many questions with no clear answers. She kept it quiet for now, but it will affect her relationships with both men. After receiving this life-changing news, Portia must balance her feelings for Curtis and Isaiah with her pregnancy. Portia's discovery adds to her emotional turmoil and will affect her personal and professional relationships for years.

Ronnie Blocks the Search Warrant at the Quartermaine Mansion

Anna and Chase tried to execute a search warrant at Quartermaine mansion, changing Drew's shooting investigation. However, Ronnie, the house's owner, quickly found a warrant flaw and blocked their entry. Putting the investigation on hold added intrigue to the mystery. Anna and Chase were disappointed, but Ronnie's unexpected legal knowledge could complicate the case.

Ronnie's involvement in the investigation raised suspicions, especially after the Quartermaines' reaction to her mansion inheritance. This raised questions about whether Ronnie was obstructing the investigation for personal reasons or had deeper ties to the case. As the search for evidence continues, Ronnie's role in the Quartermaine family and the shooting investigation is closely watched. Viewers want to know how her actions will affect the case.

Drew Faces Consequences of Being Cut Out of Monica's Will

Drew was furious when Monica left him out of her will. After considering Monica his mother, this shocking news left him feeling betrayed. Drew realized that his relationship with the Quartermaines had changed forever after losing his inheritance.

Drew confronted his family in frustration, feeling rejected. He no longer accepted the Quartermaine legacy and wanted to break ties with the family. This anger and disillusionment affected Drew and the other Quartermaines, causing a chain reaction. His absence from Monica's will may affect his family, especially Michael and Tracy. After this family drama, Quartermaine power struggles may continue.

Missing Evidence and New Clues in Drew’s Shooting Investigation

The Drew shooting investigation took another turn with new evidence. Ronnie's legal maneuvering initially blocked Anna and Chase's search for the Quartermaine mansion. Their determination led them to Elizabeth's house, where a crucial clue may link the missing gun to the shooting. This discovery changes the investigation and raises important questions about Drew's shooter. This evidence could identify the shooter or change the case.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.