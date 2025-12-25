Does Steve die in Stranger Things season 5 volume 2?

Steve Harrington in Stranger Things 5 (Image via Instagram/@strangerthingstv)

Heading into Stranger Things 5 Volume 2, some fans had a sinking feeling that Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) would die. The fear and theories were understandable as there was no notable death in the four episodes of Volume 1 but there remains an expectation of a big death coming in the series finale.

With Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 now out on Netflix after its Christmas Day release, fan theories about Steve's death can finally be laid to rest, at least for the time being. Three episodes dropped on December 25 as part of Volume 2 and Steve doesn't die in it.

Steve Harrington will make it to the series finale on New Year's Eve.

Steve Harrington does not die in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2

Fans who are worried that Steve Harrington's character will die in Stranger Things 5 can finally breathe a sigh of relief because he survives in Volume 2. In fact, there was no scene in episodes 5 to 7 suggesting that Steve is in any direct danger or that he's going to face a near-death moment.

The closest thing Steve comes to some sort of danger, but not near-fatal, is in episode 6 after exploring the Upside Down version of the Hawkins Lab with Dustin, Nancy, and Jonathan. Steve and Dustin get into a physical brawl, but they still reunite in the end.

Dustin also saves Steve from a potential fall that could have gravely injured him - not enough to kill him - while they are trying to go to the roof of the Hawkins Lab. The building around them is melting and they have to use a ladder to bridge the gap on the floor to escape.

Dustin thinks it's not safe, that it wouldn't work, but Steve is determined. Just as Steve is about to climb the ladder, Dustin grabs him and has a mini meltdown about not wanting Steve to be reckless because he can't lose him.

Dustin ends up saving Steve because of it as soon after, the ladder falls to the floor as the other part of the building starts melting.

Other than that scene, Steve Harrington doesn't come close to any direct danger that would suggest that he's going to die in the rest of the Volume 2 episodes.

And while that eases a bit of the worries of Steve fans, there's one more episode left before the series ends.

The finale drops on Netflix on December 31 at 8:00 pm ET. Until then, the main characters' fates are still up in the air.

If not Steve, who dies in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2?

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 established that Steve doesn't die, at least not yet. But some characters are not so lucky to survive Volume 2. That said, no impactful deaths happened - all main characters survive and will be in the finale.

But Volume 2 has its fair share of bloody scenes as many military men and a few Demodogs also die in battle. Many of the scientists in Gable Ridge Road Base, including the once studying Eight, also die after she gets fed up with being used as a guinea pig. She shoots at several personnel on her quest to escape, although she is eventually captured again.

Eight's gang, Axel, Mich, Funshine, and Dottie are also dead. Although they don't technically die in Volume 2, their deaths are shown in a brief flashback scene. They were casualties when the military took Eight as a prisoner.

Watch the first 7 episodes of Stranger Things 5 on Netflix.