Love & Marriage: Huntsville's recent episode explores Marsau and Martell’s ongoing conflict

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10, episode 7, aired Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 8 p.m. on OWN. The episode was titled “BeTwan Two Worlds.” The series followed three African-American couples who lived and worked in Huntsville, Alabama.

Together, they had formed the Comeback Group, a real estate team focused on building projects in the city. The show also followed their friendships, families, and daily challenges.

In this episode, the focus was on conflict and shifting relationships. Marsau and Martell were asked why they continued to fight.

Destiny and Lance decided to remain friends, while Nell reacted strongly to Destiny’s choice to date her godson, Twan.

These moments tested the group’s ties and raised questions about trust and accountability.

Episodes could be watched live on OWN or streamed through Philo, which carried more than 70 channels and offered a seven-day free trial.

Marsau and Martell confrontation in Love & Marriage: Huntsville

A main part of this episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville was the dispute between Marsau and Martell. Marsau explained that he had spoken to Martell one-on-one, saying,

“I would really like to see you, Martell, get back to who you were because I’m genuinely concerned about his mental health.”

Martell explained that he had included Marsau in a video because of questions he had during a reunion. Marsau recalled Martell saying,

“I put you in the video because at the reunion I’m trying to find out about my case and explaining everything else. I look down at you and then you look straight ahead.”

Marsau responded by asking why Martell was doing this. The discussion became more tense as Marsau challenged Martell’s claims of being a witness.

He explained that since both of them had been present, he began asking Martell questions as if he were a witness.

Other Love & Marriage: Huntsville cast members then added their perspectives. One said that Martell seemed to be looking for a fight, while another noted that Martell often made plans in his head that did not work the same way in real life.

In the end, Marsau stated that he would not take back anything he had said and would continue moving forward.

He added that Martell also would not take back his words and would keep going in his own direction.

Marsau said this was accountability and insisted that he did not lie. The issue remained unresolved, showing how divided the group was over the feud.

Shifts in friendships and relationships in Love & Marriage: Huntsville

This episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville also showed other changes in the group. Destiny and Lance agreed to step back from a closer relationship. Destiny said that she wanted to be friends.

This decision set a new direction for both of them. Nell was upset when she heard that Destiny wanted to date her godson, Twan. This created more tension, as family and friendships overlapped.

The men also planned an outing. The purpose of the event was questioned. Some saw it as a chance to relax, while others wanted it to focus on accountability.

Marsau made his position clear by stating that he was not willing to have a conversation with someone he considered a liar.

Another member of the group added that the whole group needed to work on accountability. These events showed the group facing difficult choices.

The fight between Marsau and Martell continued without resolution, and Nell’s concern over Destiny and Twan added another problem. Friendships and trust were tested as the group tried to move forward together.



